Judd Hirsch Buys Home in Hills of Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

Industry award-laden veteran actor Judd Hirsch, now in his 80s and starring as a grumpily anachronistic doughnut shop owner on the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts,” has shelled out a bit less than $1.6 million for a well-maintained if decoratively dated residence above Laurel Canyon in the affluent hills of Studio City, Calif. Built in the 1960s on just over one-third of an acre with a distinctive, high-pitched A-frame roofline, the vaguely chalet-style residence is mostly obscured behind a high wall and a towering line of trees with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a smidgen more than 2,400 square feet.

A brick-paved courtyard and decidedly 1980s, “Dynasty”-worthy double doors open to an entrance hall under a soaring, steeply pitched roof. There are adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former fully carpeted with a fireplace and the latter with pedestrian, bone-toned ceramic floor tiles and rough-hewn wood beams across the ceiling. The up-to-date kitchen, with granite countertops and average-grade stainless steel appliances, opens over a short breakfast bar to a skylight-topped breakfast room and lounge that wraps around to a den with a wood-paneled ceiling treatment. Both bedrooms are spacious and en suite. The master has a walk-in closet, a brass-fixtured ceramic-tiled bathroom and a fireplace uncomfortably jammed up into a corner next to French doors that open to a wrought iron-railed balcony that hangs over a tree-shielded alfresco dining terrace and swimming pool.

The Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actor owns at least two small apartments in New York City : a one-bedroom condominium on a high floor of a full-service postwar tower on the Upper East Side and a studio apartment on a leafy, coveted block in the West Village.