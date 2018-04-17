Judd Hirsch Buys Home in Hills of Studio City (EXCLUSIVE)

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Judd Hirsch Buys Home in Hills of Studio City

Judd Hirsch Studio City Home
Hirsch: Rex/Shutterstock

Industry award-laden veteran actor Judd Hirsch, now in his 80s and starring as a grumpily anachronistic doughnut shop owner on the CBS sitcom “Superior Donuts,” has shelled out a bit less than $1.6 million for a well-maintained if decoratively dated residence above Laurel Canyon in the affluent hills of Studio City, Calif. Built in the 1960s on just over one-third of an acre with a distinctive, high-pitched A-frame roofline, the vaguely chalet-style residence is mostly obscured behind a high wall and a towering line of trees with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms in a smidgen more than 2,400 square feet.

A brick-paved courtyard and decidedly 1980s, “Dynasty”-worthy double doors open to an entrance hall under a soaring, steeply pitched roof. There are adjoining formal living and dining rooms, the former fully carpeted with a fireplace and the latter with pedestrian, bone-toned ceramic floor tiles and rough-hewn wood beams across the ceiling. The up-to-date kitchen, with granite countertops and average-grade stainless steel appliances, opens over a short breakfast bar to a skylight-topped breakfast room and lounge that wraps around to a den with a wood-paneled ceiling treatment. Both bedrooms are spacious and en suite. The master has a walk-in closet, a brass-fixtured ceramic-tiled bathroom and a fireplace uncomfortably jammed up into a corner next to French doors that open to a wrought iron-railed balcony that hangs over a tree-shielded alfresco dining terrace and swimming pool.

The Emmy-, Tony- and Golden Globe-winning actor owns at least two small apartments in New York City : a one-bedroom condominium on a high floor of a full-service postwar tower on the Upper East Side and a studio apartment on a leafy, coveted block in the West Village.

