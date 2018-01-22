Josh Hartnett Sells Downtown New York City Penthouse Loft at Steep Discount

Though he settled for well below his last asking price of $3.8 million, not to mention nearly a million bucks less than his original, pie-in-the-sky asking price of $4.25 million, word on the New York City celebrity real estate street, via Mansion Global, is Josh Hartnett sold his custom renovated lower Manhattan pied-à-terre penthouse loft for $3.35 million. Set to appear this year on the silver screen in a handful of films including “The Long Home,” directed by and starring James Franco based on the Southern Gothic William Gay novel of the same name, the “Penny Dreadful” star none-the-less hauled in more than a million dollars profit, less carrying costs, improvements and real estate fees, on the top-floor unit he snagged in 2004 for $2.4 million.

Unconventionally trapezoidal-shaped and flooded with natural light through ten over-sized south- and west-facing four-pane sash windows discreetly fitted with electronically operated shades, the approximately 1,965-square-foot loft has just one open-plan bedroom area — marketing materials indicate there is space for additional windowed bedrooms — and two full bathrooms. The loft, which carries hefty monthly maintenance fees of more than $5,000, stretches almost 55-feet end to end with extensive built-in wood cabinets in the sprawling living and dining spaces while the open-concept kitchen, under a gigantic sky light, is fitted with designer appliances and marble counter tops that waterfall over the ends of a large center island with integrated six-stool snack counter. A raised platform at the north end of the loft is all that demarcates the bedroom area that includes a fitted walk-in closet and windowed dressing area and a corkscrew staircase between the living and dining area curls up to a nearly 950-square-foot private roof terrace with wrap-around skyline views.

Hartnett, launched into international beau-hunk stardom in the early 2000s with plum roles in the blockbuster action films “Pearl Harbor” and “Black Hawk Down,” has completely changed up his real estate portfolio over the last few years. In 2015 he sold an 11-room Victorian in his native Minneapolis, Minn., for $2.3 million — he took a loss on the property he picked up in 2002 for $2.395 million — and according to a couple of usually unimpeachable sources, in late 2016 he and longtime girlfriend, British model/actress Tamsin Egerton, quietly coughed up $4.65 million in a hush-hush, off-market deal for a 1920s residence and guest house hidden behind a carefully clipped privet hedge and imposing gates in a quiet pocket of the celeb-favored Los Feliz area of Los Angeles.

exterior image: Christopher Bride for Property Shark: listing photos and floor plan: Stribling