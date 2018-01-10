You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Josh Duhamel Lands Encino Bachelor Pad (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Encino, Calif.
Price:
$2.65 million
Size:
3,281 square feet, 5 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Last fall, model-turned-actor Josh Duhamel and mononymic pop star Fergie announced the dissolution of their 13-year relationship, eight of them married, and the “Transformers” franchise star made the split real estate official with the $2.65 million purchase of a modestly sized if not exactly inexpensive bachelor pad on a pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac high in the hills above Encino, California. Secreted behind an electronic driveway gate and a thick row of imposing privet hedges on a desirably flat, one-third-of-an-acre parcel with panoramic canyon and mountain views, the renovated and updated 1960s single-story residence has an open floor plan with five bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms in almost 3,300-square-feet.

Aluminum trimmed double glass doors set into a shallow porch open to an ample living room with pitched ceiling, minimalist fireplace and a broad bank of glass sliders that flood the room with natural light and allow for a seamless transition to the backyard. Honey blond hardwood floors flow into an adjoining dining area and spacious, open kitchen arranged around a humongous, doublewide center island and sleekly outfitted with lustrous snow-white cabinetry and a glitzy, stainless steel tile backsplash behind the stove top. Several guest bedrooms have direct access to renovated bathrooms while the master suite features floor-to-ceiling glass sliders plus a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with his and her areas. Backyard recreation and leisure amenities include a built-in barbecue and fire pit lined with blue glass pebbles and a sparkling swimming pool and spa bordered by a Brazilian mahogany deck and a slender strip of lawn that gives way to open views.

Duhamel, who makes his directorial debut with the upcoming feature film “The Buddy Games,” which he also wrote, produced and co-starred, continues to co-own a contemporary mansion of more than 8,200-square-feet on a hillside high above Brentwood in Los Angeles that he and his estranged wife purchased together in 2007 for $4.875 million. He also maintains a pint-sized cottage on a remote, unspoiled piece of wooded property about four hours drive north of Minneapolis, Minnesota.

