‘The Good Wife’ Star Josh Charles Picks Up Posh Manhattan Pad

Actor Josh Charles, one of the boys in the 1989 cult film “Dead Poets Society” and, much more recently, a lead actor on the hit television series “The Good Wife,” upgraded his residential circumstances with the $6.3 million purchase of a spacious apartment at the discreetly high-toned Devonshire House in the bustling heart of New York City’s Greenwich Village.

The three-bedroom and four-bathroom condominium, on a middle floor of the low-rise and full-service pre-war building, measures in at 2,615-square-feet with milk chocolate colored hardwood floors and both east and west exposures. A wide and lengthy entrance gallery leads to a not quite 25-foot-long living room with beamed ceiling and huge, multi-pane sash windows while the east-facing kitchen, which overlooks the building’s landscaped courtyard and is open over a center island and snack bar to a dining area, is outfitted with custom cabinets that feature nickel-plated fixtures along with slab marble counter tops and a complete array of designer appliances. All three bedrooms are all en suite and well separated for maximum privacy with the arguably somewhat compact, west-facing master bedroom with a small walk-in closet and a bathroom with floor-to-ceiling tiled walls and a marble-topped double-sink vanity.

Originally designed by esteemed architect Emery Roth with interiors refashioned not quite a decade ago with elegantly modern interiors by renowned designer Victoria Hagen, Devonshire House has attracted its fair share of Hollywood types. “Mamma Mia!” star Amanda Seyfried, married in the spring of 2017 to “Life in Pieces” actor Thomas Sadoski, owns a 1,585-square-foot lower-floor unit with two bedrooms and two bathrooms she picked up in 2010 for $1.909 million and Alec Baldwin now owns three contiguous units in the building that include a small apartment he snapped in late 2017 in an off-market deal for $1.31 million and a spacious duplex penthouse purchased in October 2011 for $11.71 million.

Charles, whose post “The Good Wife” credits include appearances on a number of TV series including “Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt,” “Wet Hot American Summer: Ten Years Later” and, most recently, “Law & Order True Crime,” previously owned Vicente Wolf-designed loft apartment of approximately 1,800-square-feet in a boutique building in Greenwich Village that he bought in late 2005 for $1.5 million and sold in late summer 2017 for $3.75 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty