Josh Brener and Meghan Falcone List Above L.A.’s Beachwood Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Married actors Josh Brener and Meghan Falcone have their Hollywood Hills home, perched just above historic Beachwood Canyon, listed at $1.425 million. Brener and Falcone, he best known for his role as Big Head on “Silicon Valley” and scheduled to voice the Donatello character in the upcoming animated series “Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles” and she one of the four co-stars of the teen-centric Awesomeness TV web series “Foursome,” purchased the property just over three years ago, in March 2015, for $1.2 million. A quick comparison with digital marketing materials from the time of their purchase suggests the couple made few if any significant cosmetic improvements to the unpretentious 1940s ranch-style traditional that comes in at 2,089-square-feet with three bedrooms and two bathrooms.

Plenty large enough to accommodate multiple seating areas, the living room features lustrous, medium brown hardwood floors, a decidedly minimalist, almost plain, grey-tiled fireplace and a full wall of glass sliders to a slender covered deck with leafy views into the surrounding treetops. A separate dining room includes a dry bar with under-counter beverage fridge and glass sliders to a small deck while the up-to-date and functionally arranged if not especially spacious adjoining kitchen is finished with mundane bone-toned floor tiles, commonplace black granite countertops on white raised panel cabinetry and average-quality stainless steel appliances.

Two guest bedrooms, one substantially smaller than the other, share an updated bathroom with tiled tub/shower combination and the surprisingly compact master bedroom, less than optimally located directly off the living room, has a modern-Zen vibe bathroom with shimmering stainless steel tiles. A lower-level bonus room is outfitted as a family room/media lounge and easily converted to a fourth bedroom.

Besides a flat and grassy courtyard-sized front yard tucked behind a street-hugging, waist-high fence, the largest outdoor living and entertaining space is an elevated deck set in the tree tops behind the street-facing two-car garage and most efficiently if inconveniently accessible through the larger of the two guest bedrooms.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates