Jonathan Rhys Meyers Lists Hollywood Hills Contemporary (EXCLUSIVE)

Irish actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers listed his longtime home in the Hollywood Hills for a small amount under $1.8 million. The 2006 Golden Globe winner for the titular role on the TV miniseries “Elvis,” currently appearing on the fifth season of historical drama “Vikings” and set to star in the upcoming period drama “The Aspern Papers,” purchased the modestly sized if not exactly inexpensive home in the Nichols Canyon area above Hollywood almost exactly a decade ago for a tetch less than $1.6 million. He unsuccessfully attempted to sell the property in 2014 and 2015, first at a wee bit below $1.6 million and later for not quite $1.55 million.

The clean-lined and concrete-faced contemporary bungalow, built in 1961 and perched nicely above the street atop a street-level two-car garage, measures in at just under 1,600-square-feet with two and potentially three bedrooms and two renovated bathrooms. The front door opens directly into an airy, open plan living/dining room with honey-toned hardwood floors, a muscular exposed steel ceiling beam, a smooth concrete fireplace and a programmable lighting system. The small, efficiently arranged, open-concept kitchen features poured concrete countertops on custom wood cabinets while a bank of glass sliders in the dining area open to a concrete terrace and swimming pool nestled into a steep hillside planted with tropical foliage. Bedrooms are amply proportioned and include a master suite with roomy bathroom and private outdoor shower space amid a bamboo garden.

Perhaps seeking more space and privacy for their growing family, early last year Rhys Meyers and his wife, Mara Lane, shelled out $2.55 million for a semi-remote, four-plus-acre spread with a three-bedroom and three-bathroom architectural residence plus a guesthouse in the Monte Nido area high in the rugged mountains between Malibu and Calabasas.