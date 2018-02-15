The New York City Apartment of Late Filmmaker Jonathan Demme Sold for $2.4 Million

The longtime New York City apartment of late and lauded filmmaker Jonathan Demme was sold by his widow, Joanne Howard, for $2.4 million. The Oscar-winning “Silence of the Lambs” director, who passed at 73 in April 2017, owned the apartment for at least the last 30 years according to our celebrity real estate compadres at 6sqft.com who first spotted the sale. A combination of two one-bedroom apartments on the fifth floor of the Alden, a distinguished Emery Roth-designed apartment house on the corner of West 82nd Street and Central Park West, the approximately 1,200-square-foot unit is configured with two bedrooms and two bathrooms plus a den/office.

A combination living and dining space, with parquet floors and a nine-foot high beamed ceiling, stretches spaciously to almost 28-feet-long with five sound-reducing windows that frame views into the leafy treetops that line Central Park West. Open to the living/dining room, the U-shaped kitchen has smooth, poured concrete countertops on unadorned snow-white cabinetry and, suggesting perhaps that take-out meals were the norm in the Demme household, kitchenette-style appliances that include a two-burner cooktop and an under-counter refrigerator. The master bedroom, with sunny eastern exposure, includes a walk-in closet plus a dressing hall outside the compact en suite bedroom while at the opposite side of the apartment there’s a windowless den/office and an east-facing guest bedroom plus a bathroom and separate laundry room.

Residents of the prestigious apartment house pay high monthly maintenance — in the case of the Demme apartment it’s $3,439/month per listing details — for premium services that include a grand, fully staffed lobby, a planted and furnished roof deck with sweeping park views, a lending library, a bicycle storage room and direct, through-the-building access to an on-site garage.

Demme, who also directed the groundbreaking 1984 Talking Heads documentary “Stop Making Sense,” the important 1993 film “Philadelphia” about the Aids epidemic and the 2008 drama “Rachel Getting Married,” which earned Natalie Portman the first of her two Oscar nominations, additionally maintained a fairly remote spread of more than eleven acres on the picturesque shore of Kezar Lake near Lovell, Maine.

Listing photos: Corcoran