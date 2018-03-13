You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

John Woo’s Villa Ready for Action in Pacific Palisades (EXCLUSIVE)

Influential Hong Kong-based filmmaker John Woo, owner of Lion Rock Prods. and, per Variety’s Patrick Frater, the “maestro of ‘gun-fu’ cinema,” has listed a contemporary villa in the prestigious Riviera area of L.A.’s posh Pacific Palisades community at $7.5 million. The action film auteur, whose Hollywood films include the 2000 blockbuster spy thriller “Mission: Impossible 2,” purchased the property in early 2004 for $4 million. Set prominently high above the street at the head of a double-gated horseshoe drive on a one-third-plus-acre, up­slope parcel, the just over 4,500-square-foot residence has four bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in three floors, plus a studio-style poolside guesthouse with fireplace and bathroom and a three-car garage.

Main-floor living spaces include a formal living room with cathedral ceiling and fireplace; a separate dining room with glass doors to an ocean-view terrace; an office with built-in bookshelves; a den with fireplace; and a skylight-topped kitchen with a large center island and up-to-date commercial-style appliances. A main-floor master suite incorporates a private gym with sliding-glass doors to the gardens, and a second master suite on the uppermost floor opens through a bank of glass doors to a slender loggia with an over-the-treetops view of the Pacific Ocean.

Bordered by a tall and impenetrable hedge that provides privacy from the neighboring homes, the backyard offers a large terrace for dining and entertaining, a few scrubby patches of lawn and a long, skinny swimming pool with inset spa.

listing photos: Mel Wilson & Associates

