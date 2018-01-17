John Mellencamp Lands Lower Manhattan Live-Work Space

Word on the New York City celebrity real estate street, via The Real Deal, is 1980s rock star John Mellencamp, once more colorfully known as John Cougar Mellencamp splashed out $2.3 million for a live-work space on the first floor of an historic cast-iron building in the once arty-farty now consumer-packed SoHo neighborhood.

The approximately 1800-square-foot space, “stylishly renovated” per marketing details, with 13-foot ceilings, white painted exposed brick walls and polished concrete floors, is configured with two bedrooms — one of them en suite and both of them with windows into a dark air shaft — and two bathrooms — one of them with a utility sink and washer/dryer. At the front of the apartment, a street-facing trapezoidal-shaped combination living/dining has a small open kitchen and, at the back of the unit and know doubt appealing to the accomplished portrait painter, a windowless art studio with a lofted storage space above an itty bitty study/office.

Mellencamp, who released his 23rd studio album, “Sad Clowns and Hillbillies,” last year and has been romantically linked on an doff over the last few years with both Meg Ryan and Christie Brinkley, maintains several homes in and around Bloomington, Ind., including an almost 8,000-square-foot mansion and several outbuildings privately sequestered behind gates on about 35-acres heavily wooded acres on the shore of Lake Monroe. Property records and other online resources indicate the “Jack and Diane” singer/songwriter additionally maintains a secluded recording studio outside Nashville, Ind., about four hours drive north of Nashville, Tenn., as well as an oceanfront residence secreted at the end of a tree-lined lane inside a gated golf course community on scenic Daufuskie Island, S.C. he’s owned since 1994 when it picked it up for $945,000.

Mellencamp, romantically linked the last few years with both Meg Ryan and Christie Brinkley, has five children from his three marriages, including Teddi Jo Mellencamp, the newest cast member of reality TV’s “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” who recently made some of her own real estate news having paid software heiress and powerhouse film producer Megan Ellison $4.07 million for a boxy, glass-walled contemporary in the L.A.’s Mount Olympus neighborhood high in the hills above Laurel Canyon, Hollywood and the Sunset Strip.

Listing photos and floor plan: Sequoia Property Group (via Street Easy)