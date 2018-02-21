John McEnroe Lobs Malibu Beachfront Architectural Up For Rent (EXCLUSIVE)

Legendary and legendarily ill-tempered tennis pro turned astute tournament commentator John McEnroe has made one of his three multi-million dollar homes in Malibu, Calif., available as a rental at $60,000 per month during the off-season and $140,000 per month during the upcoming June, July and August summer season. Originally designed by architect Steven Ehrlich and, prior to McEnroe’s purchase, extensively remodeled by interior designer Michael Lee, the white stucco and green glass beachfront residence sits directly on the sand in a discreet gated enclave on postcard perfect Paradise Cove and was purchased by the seven-time Grand Slam champion and his rocker musician wife Patty Smyth in September 2015 for $21 million. The multi-level, elevator-equipped residence has four bedrooms and four full and three half bathrooms in 6,445-square-feet.

Voluminous and lofty open-concept interiors incorporate spacious living and dining areas with soaring ceilings and towering walls of green-tinted glass filled with cinematic beach, ocean and coastline views. A chef’s kitchen has an angled center island and designer appliances and there’s also a library/office plus a climate-controlled wine room and a lower-level family room with a walk-in wet bar and a broad bank of floor-to-ceiling glass that slides open to a covered terrace that steps down to the beach. All three guest bedrooms are en suite with ocean views as is the penthouse-level master bedroom that offers a sitting area, small private balcony and bathroom with a soaking tub set in front of a wall of windows below a vaulted, skylight topped ceiling.

The McEnroe-Smyths own a second, smaller home just up the lane in the same gated enclave — a low-slung single-story mid-century modern ranch-style residence of about 2,800-square-feet they picked up in 2013 for $3.345 million — as well as a stylishly updated 1930s Cape Cod-style home with five-bedrooms and five full and two half bathrooms inside the guarded gates of Malibu’s Hollywood-favored Colony enclave that he’s owned since the mid 1980s, when he was married to Tatum O’Neal, and that popped up for rent in 2017 at a rate of $125,000 for the month of August.

Despite their trio of spectacular homes in Malibu, the McEnroe-Smyths have actually thinned their residential property portfolio over the last few years. They once owned a one-bedroom pied-a-terre at the hallowed Beresford apartment house on New York City’s Central Park West that was sold in 2013 for $3.1 million and last year, after first listing it with a pie-in-the-sky price tag of $14.5 million, they sold a 2.17-acre estate with an 8,000-square-foot mansion in a fashionable section of the quietly ritzy Hamptons community of Southampton, N.Y., for $11.25 million.

Feature photo: via Redfin