John Legend and Chrissy Teigen Pick Up Downtown Manhattan Penthouse

Los Angeles-based entertainment industry power couple John Legend and Chrissy Teigen shelled out $9.02 million — a bit more than the $8.995 million asking price — for a triple mint, “vintage meets modern” loft-style penthouse in the very same downtown New York City boutique building where, as was pointed out by the property gossips at The Real Deal, just two years ago they sold a not-quite 2,000-square-foot one-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom loft-style unit on the second floor for $3.9 million.

The couple’s newly acquired penthouse pied-a-terre, one of two atop a nine-unit apartment house that dates to the mid-1800s, measures 2,610 square feet with three bedrooms and three bathrooms. The top floor corner spread offers snazzy white oak floorboards, gracious 13-foot ceilings, a two-sided fireplace wrapped in a column of steel, thirteen massive windows with automated shades, exposed brick and wood clad accent walls, a comprehensive home automation system, and a motorized 133-inch projection screen.

Three sets of steel-trimmed French doors on two walls of the combination living and dining space open to slim Juliet balconies and the expensively outfitted open-concept kitchen is arranged around a center island topped with a thick slab of white natural quartz and fitted with bespoke, iron-faced cabinets with dark oak interiors and oxidized brass fixtures. Bedrooms are divided into two wings at opposite ends of the apartment. Two east-facing bedrooms, one of them en suite with a good-sized walk-in closet that makes it suitable for use as the master bedroom, open off a short corridor off the living room while the third, tucked away behind the kitchen off of the pint-sized entrance hall, has a sunny southern aspect with a fitted pass-through walk-in closet and a bathroom outfitted with a radiant heated stone floor and a glassed-in shower lined with marble tiles.

A copper railed staircase, under which is awkwardly wedged a glass-fronted and back-lit wine closet, ascends in to what listing details describe as a “sculptural glass bulkhead” that gives way to a private and extensively landscaped roof terrace complete with several decks, a couple of patches of lawn, an integrated irrigation system, an outdoor sound system and a built-in grilling station.

Legend, winner of 10 Grammys along with a Tony and an Oscar, and Teigen, an entrepreneurial Sports Illustrated cover model and social media maven who co-hosts the reality show “Lip Sync Battle,” wrote a New York Times bestselling cookbook (“Cravings”) and last year launched a clothing line, make their home base high in the mountains above Beverly Hills where in early 2016 they coughed up $14.1 million for an 8,520-square-foot contemporary mansion that was once and briefly owned by Rihanna.

Exterior image: Nicholas Strini for Property Shark; listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate