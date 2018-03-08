John Francis Daley Lists Mid-Century Bungalow Above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Hollywood hyphenate John Francis Daley listed his mid-century bungalow high above L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon at $1.595 million. The former co-star of the crime and forensics procedural series “Bones” and, even more impressively, the screenwriter for the 2011 summer hit “Horrible Bosses” and it’s 2014 sequel not to mention the 2017 blockbuster superhero feature “Spider-Man: Homecoming,” purchased the canyon-side residence just over four years ago for $1.35 million. Listing details, which make no secret the home is “Celebrity owned,” show there are two bedrooms and two bathrooms in 1,629-square-feet.

Positioned at the end of an unheralded but conveniently situated ridgeline cul-de-sac with over-the-canyon city lights and downtown skyline views, the single-story residence features a secured, high-walled courtyard entry where a glass front door opens to an ample foyer. Polished concrete floors run from the foyer into a loft-like, combination living/dining space with a stacked stone fireplace and a curved bank of floor-to-ceiling windows. The dining area is backed by a wall covered entirely in mirrored panels and the open-concept kitchen is fitted with speckled brown and tan granite countertops on unadorned bamboo cabinets offset by ebony penny tile backsplashes and up-to-date stainless steel appliances.

A short, closet lined corridor leads to the bedrooms. The guest bedroom is on the small side but nicely outfitted with a custom-fitted closet and en suite bathroom with glass-tiled shower/tub space while the master suite includes a full wall of custom closets and a roomy, skylight topped bathroom with double sink vanity crafted of zebra wood, a tile-lined sunken soaking tub and an open shower space accented with mossy, pale green tiles.

A slender, curved terrace runs alongside the back of the house where it has open canyon views and leads to a courtyard sized yard with built-in bench seating, a fire pit and a molded plastic spa surrounded by custom decking.

Daley, who in his youth portrayed the titular roll in the national and international touring productions of The Who’s rock musical “Tommy” and first came to television prominence in the late 1990s cult classic series “Freaks and Geeks,” and his wife, screenwriter and producer Corinne Kingsbury, upgraded their residential circumstances last year with the almost $4 million purchase of a nearly 5,500-square-foot post-modern residence in Encino, Calif., that includes four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms secreted down a long shared driveway with sweeping views over the San Fernando Valley.

The property is represented by Marc Silver at Sotheby’s International Realty.