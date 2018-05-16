NKOTB’s Joey McIntyre Moving from His Hancock Park Block (EXCLUSIVE)

Joey McIntyre, the youngest member of the pioneering and hugely popular boy band The New Kids on the Block, a.k.a. NKOTB, put his longtime family home on a particularly plum and picturesquely tree-lined block in L.A.’s historic Hancock Park ‘hood up for sale at $5.795 million. Mcintyre, who hasn’t had the kind of searing global success as a solo artist he enjoyed with NKOTB but has none-the-less released half of a dozen solo albums and appeared in scads of television shows, “The Hotwives of Orlando,” “The McCarthys” and “Return of the Mac” among them, along with a variety of theater performances including, most recently, Stephen Sondheim’s “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” at the Garry Marshall Theatre in Burbank, Calif., acquired the stately, stone-accented residence with his wife Barrett in April 2007 for $4.45 million. The listing, which makes no secret of the home’s celebrity ownership, is held by Jackie Smith at Compass.

Originally designed by celebrated architect Paul Williams and extensively updated and renovated to combine period architectural details with a modern-day lifestyle, the approximately 4,300-square-foot East Coast traditional has four bedrooms and four full and two half bathrooms plus a detached cottage with another bathroom for guests or staff. A slender center hall foyer features polished grey and white checkerboard marble floor tiles and a tightly curved staircase; the formal living room has a fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bay window that looks out to the verdant front yard; a library opens through transom-topped French doors to the backyard; and a chandelier lit formal dining room comfortably seats ten or twelve. An open-plan wing behind the dining room includes a spacious and well-equipped eat-in kitchen with five-stool snack bar integrated into a double wide island and, beyond that, a cozily proportioned TV-room with pilaster-accented fireplace and French door access to the yard. Two guest or family bedrooms share a hall bathroom on the second floor while a third guest/family bedroom has its own bathroom plus French doors to a slim balcony shared with the master bedroom that offers up a fireplace, walk-in closet and a spacious, marble-tiled bathroom with claw-footed soaking tub, steam shower and French doors that open to a Juliet balcony.

Completely privatized by high hedges, stick-thin cypress trees and dense foliage, the backyard offers a flagstone dining and lounging terrace and a lush sweep of lawn alongside a flagstone-lined swimming pool and spa. Tucked discreetly into a rear corner of the just over a quarter of an acre parcel, a detached garage has been converted to a guest cottage with open-plan sleeping area and bathroom with convenient exterior access.

