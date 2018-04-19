‘Modern Family’ Star Jesse Tyler Ferguson Lists Manhattan Pied-à-Terre

Perhaps with a real estate eye toward a trade up to bigger digs more commensurate with the financial firepower of someone who rakes in an estimated $500,000 per episode for his co-starring role on the long-running hit sitcom “Modern Family,” Los Angeles-based actor Jesse Tyler Ferguson is looking to sell his New York City pied-à-terre for $1.495 million. The eclectically decorated apartment, which carries maintenance charges of $1,877 per month, is also available completely furnished for an additional, undisclosed amount. The ginger-haired five-time Emmy nominee, who voiced the Shangri Llama character in the 2016 blockbuster animated film “Ice Age: Collision Course,” and his prominently eye-browed attorney/bedding designer husband Justin Mikita purchased the approximately 900-square-foot one-bedroom and two-bathroom co-operative unit in early 2015 for $1,232,500.

Located on a middle floor of a 20-story, Art Deco-inspired, full-service brown brick tower built in the early 1930s on a busy corner between Union Square and Stuyvesant Square, the fully renovated pre-war apartment retains many original architectural details including beamed ceilings, glass door knobs and original hardwood floors stained a deep shade of espresso.

More Dirt Ellen Pompeo Lists Restored Spanish Villa in Historic Whitley Heights (EXCLUSIVE) Michelle Pfeiffer and David E. Kelley List Northern California Equestrian Estate

The entrance hall has a convenient coat closet and a privately positioned guest bathroom that features an arched doorway and penny-tile flooring while the living room sports a mid-century modern style sectional sofa, a booze-filled bar cart and a collection of child-like black-and-white drawings over the sofa and a mismatched collection of mirrors on the opposite wall. The room has just one, large and east-facing sash window shoved up into a corner next to French doors that open to a charming, invitingly cozy and thick-cushioned reading nook lined in dark wallpaper with a pattern that suggests a whimsically curlicued handlebar mustache. Open to the living room over a two-stool snack bar, the efficiently compact kitchen is smartly arranged and expensively finished with thick marble countertops and designer stainless steel appliances.

French doors connect the living room to the master bedroom, which is ever so slightly larger than the living room and includes a good-sized fitted walk-in closet, a second smaller closet, a windowed office nook behind French doors and a spacious bathroom with marble-topped double-sink vanity and a roomy closet for linens and toiletries.

The apartment is represented by Tyler Ferguson’s longtime friend and fellow thespian Sarah Saltzberg, co-founder and principal of the Bohemia Realty Group.

In Los Angeles, Tyler Ferguson and Mikita own an elegant yet still fantastically quirky, 1920s Spanish Colonial Revival-style residence in the Los Feliz area they bought in the fall of 2013, shortly after they were married, for $4.55 million. The just shy of 5,000-square-foot, 4-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom house, sequestered behind gates and obscured behind trees with a swimming pool and an ocean-view pavilion perched high on the hillside behind the house, was previously owned by Gwen Stefani who sold it in the spring of 2007 for $4.795 million to “That 70s Show” creator Mark Brazill who quickly sold it at a significant loss about 1.5 years later for $3.995 million to Lärabar energy bar founder Lara Merriken who, in turn, sold it to Tyler Ferguson and Mikita.

exterior photo: Nicholas Strini for Property Shark