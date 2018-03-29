Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Seal Romance With Manhattan Condo Purchase

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez have made their high-profile, tabloid-tracked romance officially official with the successful negotiation of an impressively apple-bottomed discount on the $15,316,715 purchase of a super-luxe, never lived in Midtown Manhattan condominium that carried an asking price of $17.5 million.

At 4,033 square feet, the half-floor unit, on the 36th floor of the 96-story tower known as 432 Park Avenue, is hardly petite but it is nonetheless substantially smaller than either J.Lo or A-Rod is used to living. And, given the comely couple have four underage children between them, it would seem the condo’s three bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms would hardly be enough room to live full time. Perhaps the deep pocketed pair will snap up the other, similarly sized unit on the floor, which is not currently listed on the open market and has not yet been sold by the developer, and combine the side by side units into a mansion-sized aerie that would more comfortably accommodate their merged family of six plus their retinue of nannies, personal assistants and domestic staff.

Although it’s not always the financial instrument high net worth people utilize to purchase residential property in this price range, a standard mortgage on their $15-plus million sale price would cost the couple at least $60,000 per month and marketing materials show taxes and common charges tally up to $15,564 per month for a total annual outlay of around $1 million. While that’s certainly an insurmountably astronomical sum to mere financial mortals, for Lopez, one of the highest earning entertainers on the planet with an estimated net worth well over $300 million, and Rodriguez, who hauled in more than $30 million each year during his ten year tenure with the New York Yankees, it’s an easily affordable amount.

More Dirt Heidi Klum Picks Fixer Upper Penthouse in Downtown Manhattan

A private elevator landing and a 21-plus-foot entrance gallery lead to a nearly 30-foot square combination living and dining room with 12.5-foot ceilings, solid oak floorboards laid at a herringbone pattern and four, ten-foot square single pane windows with staggering open views to the north and east across the city and the entirety of Central Park. A wide pocket door in the gallery slides open to a den/library and the separate, center island kitchen features marble floors and countertops, a mix of white lacquer and natural oak cabinetry accented with polished chrome fixtures and a breakfast bar floated across a north facing window high above East 57th Street.

Bedrooms are efficiently clustered at the southern end of the unit and include two average-sized en suite bedrooms plus a master suite composed of a medium-sized corner bedroom plus a not quite 20-foot long wardrobe-lined dressing hall and two spacious, sun-flooded bathrooms with marble sheathed walls, radiant heated marble floors and massive east-facing windows.

The terrifyingly tall, elegantly austere and uniformly fenestrated tower, designed by world-renown Uruguayan architect Raphael Viñoly, provides the residents of its 104 units with a long list of pampering luxuries including but hardly limited to: valet parking; an attended lobby with doorman and concierge services; a games parlor; a state-of-the-art screening room; a health club and spa with a building-wide indoor swimming pool and a residents’ restaurant where three meals a day are served from an open kitchen under 15-foot-long chandeliers hung from a 30-foot ceiling.

Both Lopez and Rodriguez are property gossip column staples who together own a heavy-duty handful of high-maintenance properties on both the East and West Coasts. In 2013 Rodriguez paid $2.69 million for a 1.47-acre landlocked plot in Coral Gables, Fla., where at considerable expense he custom built an 11,000-square-foot, mid-century modern inspired showstopper contemporary filled with truckloads of pedigreed designer furniture and a high-brow collection of contemporary artworks. The following year, the legendary slugger shelled out another $4.8 million for a contemporary villa above L.A.’s Sunset Strip he bought from always hilariously faux-humble Oscar collector Meryl Streep.

As for Lopez, her residential holdings include a lavishly appointed eight-acre compound in the Stone Canyon area of L.A.’s tony Bel Air that she scooped up in May 2016 for $28 million from Sela Ward as well as a three-acre spread with a 7,550-square-foot gambreled mansion in the sleepy Hamptons hamlet of Water Mill, N.Y., she acquired in 2013 for $9.995 million. And, for now, Lopez continues to own a 6,540-square-foot duplex penthouse atop a boutique building in New York City’s Flatiron District — Chelsea Clinton and racing superstar Jeff Gordon are two of the other residents of the posh building — that she picked up in the fall of 2014 for $20.161 million and has had available for purchase on the open market since October 2017 with an asking price of $26.95 million.

listing photos and floorplan: Douglas Elliman (via Street Easy)