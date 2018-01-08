Ventriloquist Comedian Jeff Dunham Takes Loss on Encino Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

After nearly two years on and off the market, not to mention at least two canceled escrows, ventriloquist comedian Jeff Dunham at long last sold a luxurious and comfortably low-key gated estate in Encino, Calif. for $4.1 million. While many times the cost of what mere financial mortals can afford, the sale price was none-the-less more than a million dollars below its original asking price of $5.199 million and, unfortunately for Dunham’s bank accounts, $150,000 less than the $4.25 million the international headliner paid for the property in July 2009. Built in 2008 on a fully landscaped .42-acre parcel, the stone-faced and vine-encrusted residence offers five and potentially six en suite bedrooms and 6.5 bathrooms plus a 670-square-foot, two-room poolside guesthouse with another bathroom.
Obscured behind a high stone wall and secured with a comprehensive state-of-the-art security system, the two-story residence is entered through a walled, gated and stone-paved courtyard where a wrought iron adorned wood and glass door set into a shallow arched porch opens to snazzily circular entrance hall. Dark, hickory wood floors flow throughout the main floor living spaces that include a sitting room/piano alcove that adjoins a formal living room with fireplace and a large formal dining room with an exposed stone wall and a vaulted, exposed beam ceiling. A butler’s pantry with bar sink and under-counter beverage cooler connects the dining room to a cook-friendly kitchen with two center islands and premium-grade appliances. The kitchen is open to a small breakfast nook that overlooks the backyard as well as a commodious family room that features rustic wood-beams across the ceiling, an imposing floor-to-ceiling stone fireplace and wood-trimmed glass sliders to the backyard.
Just off the main floor living room there are two potential en suite bedrooms, one of them outfitted as a library/office with half-paneled walls and built-in bookshelves. In addition to a den/media lounge with corner fireplace, wet bar and built-in bookshelves, the second floor contains three more en suite bedrooms, two with access to a small shared balcony, plus a private master suite. Situated in its own wing on the upper floor, the master suite encompasses a circular entry vestibule, a bedroom with vaulted exposed wood beam ceiling, a massive stone fireplace and glass sliders to a large private terrace. There’s also a custom-fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom with double vanities, a soaking tub beneath a raised fireplace set into a stacked stone wall and an over-sized, multi-head steam shower.
Ceiling mounted heaters in the stone-paved dining loggia off the family room allows for year round al fresco dining and lounging and a grassy yard with tropical landscaping surrounds a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa with sandy beach entry. There’s also a well-stocked outdoor kitchen, a large stone terrace with an outdoor fireplace and, beyond the swimming pool, a two-room guesthouse with full bathroom.
Dunham, who released the Netflix comedy special “Relative Disaster” in 2017 and is currently criss-crossing the country on his 60-city “Passively Aggressive” tour, and his second wife, fitness trainer and nutritional consultant Audrey Murdick, long ago decamped affluent Encino for the even more prosperous guard gated and celeb-packed Hidden Hills community in the far western suburbs of L.A. where in May 2014 they shelled out $4.033 million for a 7,204-square-foot Tuscan villa advantageously positioned on a 2.3-acre knoll with six-bedrooms, 7.5 bathrooms and panoramic views the sweep over the San Fernando Valley.
listing photos: Ferraro & Associates