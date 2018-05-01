Jason Schwartzman Lists Condo in Hollywood Historic West Hollywood Building (EXCLUSIVE)

Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s conveniently spitting distance from the Chateau Marmont Hotel on a particularly coveted block in the heart of West Hollywood, California. Schwartzman, son of “Godfather” and “Rocky” actress Talia Shire and late film producer Jack Schwartzman, not to mention the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, which makes him Sophia Coppola’s cousin, purchased the 762-square-foot apartment in July 2005 for $600,000.

Arranged around a photogenic cloistered courtyard garden with vibrantly colorful tiled fountains and listed on The National Register of Historic Places, the carefully preserved building was designed by married architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell, built in 1926 and, according to The Movieland Directory, previously home to a slew of Golden Age Tinseltowners including Louis B. Mayer, Marlon Brando, Clara Bow, Cesar Romero and Louis L’Amour. Schwartzman, a co-creator, writer, producer and star of the recently canceled web series “Mozart in the Jungle,” and his style maven spouse Brady Cunningham, co-founder and former owner of the now defunct TENOVERSIX boutique on perennially trendy Melrose Avenue, haven’t lived in the condo for many years, according to an impeccably placed snitch, and used it primarily as a guesthouse for family and friends.

Quietly and privately sequestered at the rear of the fabled complex on the second floor, the front door opens directly if less than elegantly directly into a stylishly outfitted living room flooded with natural light through a row of clerestory windows. There are dark, ebony-stained hardwood floors underfoot, a pitched exposed wood ceiling overhead and a downright humongous fireplace between a flamboyant pair of Corinthian pilasters. It’s two, sunshine yellow tile adorned steps up from the living room and through an ever so slightly pointed archway to a petite but proper dining room with French doors to a slender balcony. Under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling, the bedroom has a custom-built pair of built-in wardrobes on either side of a cushioned window seat with verdant view into a tall and thick hedgerow.

Cunningham and Schwartzman, who frequently works with six-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Wes Anderson (“The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and is listed as a writer on Anderson’s recently released and hugely successful animated feature “Isle of Dogs,” long ago moved to a Palm Spring-style mid-century contemporary on the Studio City side of L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon they quietly scooped up in 2008 for $1.64 million. The just over 2,600-square-foot house, featured in 2016 on the curated online retail site Jenni Kayne, has terrazzo floors and a hulking, freestanding white stone fireplace that divides airy living and dining areas wrapped in vast walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a slim deck and a classically southern Californian kidney-shaped swimming pool set amid a bamboo garden.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate