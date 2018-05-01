You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Jason Schwartzman Lists Condo in Hollywood Historic West Hollywood Building (EXCLUSIVE)

By

Mark's Most Recent Stories

View All
JasonSchwartzman_WeHo2
JasonSchwartzman_WeHo3
JasonSchwartzman_WeHo4
JasonSchwartzman_WeHo5
View Gallery 10 Images
Location:
West Hollywood, Calif.
Price:
$895,000
Size:
762 square feet, 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom

Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s conveniently spitting distance from the Chateau Marmont Hotel on a particularly coveted block in the heart of West Hollywood, California. Schwartzman, son of “Godfather” and “Rocky” actress Talia Shire and late film producer Jack Schwartzman, not to mention the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, which makes him Sophia Coppola’s cousin, purchased the 762-square-foot apartment in July 2005 for $600,000.

Arranged around a photogenic cloistered courtyard garden with vibrantly colorful tiled fountains and listed on The National Register of Historic Places, the carefully preserved building was designed by married architects Arthur and Nina Zwebell, built in 1926 and, according to The Movieland Directory, previously home to a slew of Golden Age Tinseltowners including Louis B. Mayer, Marlon Brando, Clara Bow, Cesar Romero and Louis L’Amour. Schwartzman, a co-creator, writer, producer and star of the recently canceled web series “Mozart in the Jungle,” and his style maven spouse Brady Cunningham, co-founder and former owner of the now defunct TENOVERSIX boutique on perennially trendy Melrose Avenue, haven’t lived in the condo for many years, according to an impeccably placed snitch, and used it primarily as a guesthouse for family and friends.

More Dirt

Quietly and privately sequestered at the rear of the fabled complex on the second floor, the front door opens directly if less than elegantly directly into a stylishly outfitted living room flooded with natural light through a row of clerestory windows. There are dark, ebony-stained hardwood floors underfoot, a pitched exposed wood ceiling overhead and a downright humongous fireplace between a flamboyant pair of Corinthian pilasters. It’s two, sunshine yellow tile adorned steps up from the living room and through an ever so slightly pointed archway to a petite but proper dining room with French doors to a slender balcony. Under a vaulted, exposed wood ceiling, the bedroom has a custom-built pair of built-in wardrobes on either side of a cushioned window seat with verdant view into a tall and thick hedgerow.

Cunningham and Schwartzman, who frequently works with six-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Wes Anderson (“The Darjeeling Limited,” “Fantastic Mr. Fox,” “The Grand Budapest Hotel”) and is listed as a writer on Anderson’s recently released and hugely successful animated feature “Isle of Dogs,” long ago moved to a Palm Spring-style mid-century contemporary on the Studio City side of L.A.’s fabled Laurel Canyon they quietly scooped up in 2008 for $1.64 million. The just over 2,600-square-foot house, featured in 2016 on the curated online retail site Jenni Kayne, has terrazzo floors and a hulking, freestanding white stone fireplace that divides airy living and dining areas wrapped in vast walls of floor-to-ceiling windows that open to a slim deck and a classically southern Californian kidney-shaped swimming pool set amid a bamboo garden.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate

More Dirt

  • Jason Schwartzman Condo

    Jason Schwartzman Lists Condo in Hollywood Historic West Hollywood Building (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • Logic Calabasas Mansion

    Logic Lands Suburban Los Angeles Bachelor Pad

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • Bill Bell Mansion

    Soap Story Scion Bill Bell Lists Impressively Pedigreed Bel Air Estate (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • MichaelFeinstein Los Angeles House

    Michael Feinstein Lists Massive Los Feliz Mansion, Buys Bigger One in Pasadena

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • Martin Campbell House

    'Green Lantern' Director Martin Campbell Reduces Price and Re-Lists PacPal Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • Bruce Willis Apartment

    Bruce Willis Scores Full Price Sale of New York City Duplex

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

  • Chris Paul Mansion

    Chris Paul Flips Out in The Woodlands Near Houston

    Actor, writer, producer, avocational musician and a died-in-the-wool scion of show business Jason Schwartzman, who frequently portrays eccentric and unlikable characters in popular and critically acclaimed indie films like “I Heart Huckabee,” hung an $895,000 price tag on a pint-sized one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo at the Hollywood pedigreed Spanish Colonial Revival-style Andalusia apartment house that’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad