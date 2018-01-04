James Woods Lists Mid-Century Modern in Hollywood Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran actor James Woods, currently providing the voice for the Lex Luthor character on the animated children’s series “Justice League Action,” listed an architecturally pedigreed mid-century modern residence high in the Hollywood Hills for $2.65 million. The acclaimed if controversial actor, an Emmy and Golden Globe winner with two Oscar nominations under his belt who was accused last year by actress Amber Tamblyn of trying to pick her up when she was just sixteen years old, an allegation he has denied, purchased the property in May 2014 for $2.2 million and, we’ve heard through the celebrity real estate gossip grapevine, subsequently leased it to “The Good Wife” and “Gone” actor Chris Noth at an unknown rate for an unknown amount of time.

Originally designed by venerated southern California architects Conrad Buff and Donald Hensman and built on a steep promontory with panoramic mountain, canyon and glittery city lights views, the post-and-beam residence sits privately well above the street atop a two-car car port and, after a 2002 addition also designed by Buff and Hensman, includes three bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,167-square-feet. Primary living spaces are arranged around a central courtyard with a gurgling water feature and include a glass-walled entrance gallery and an elegantly proportioned, tree house-like living room with chatoyant honey-blonde hardwood floors, vast floor-to-ceiling windows juxtaposed against a book-matched smooth-paneled wall and an over-sized fireplace flanked by picture windows and glass sliders to the swimming pool. A four-stool snack bar divides the living room from the spacious, updated and sky-light topped center island kitchen that opens on its opposite end to a dining room with glass sliders to a slender strip of yard that runs along the rear of the residence.

Both guest bedrooms feature glass sliders to private outdoor spaces and one of the two guest bathrooms opens to a secluded patio with an outdoor shower area while the master suite offers an entry vestibule and a full wall of closets. Floor-to-ceiling glass sliders open the master bedroom to a cantilevered balcony with open views and the en suite bathroom provides a double-sink vanity and a glass enclosed and sky light topped shower. Outside of the living room and accessible from the slim strip of yard along the back of the house, a picayune swimming pool is surrounded by exposed aggregate terracing and a jungle-like riot of tropical trees and shrubbery.

Woods, who claims he’s blacklisted in Hollywood because of his ultra-conservative socio-political views and stalwart support of Donald Trump, has long maintained homes in both Los Angeles and his native Rhode Island. He continues to own an 1,819-square-foot residence with two bedrooms and two bathrooms in the ritzy mountains above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills that he picked up in June 2015 for $2.245 million and last year, after decades of ownership, he hung a $1.399 million price tag on a two-residence compound on the scenic shore of Boone Lake near Exeter, Rhode Island, that is currently available as a rental at a rate of $4,000 per month.

listing photos: The Agency