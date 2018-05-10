James Woods Flips House Above Coldwater Canyon in Beverly Hills (EXCLUSIVE)

Though he owned it not even 1.5 years, James Woods sold one of his two modestly sized if not exactly inexpensive neighboring homes in the casually tony Beverly Crest neighborhood above Coldwater Canyon in the mansion-dotted mountains above Beverly Hills, Calif., for $2.1 million. The two-time Oscar nominee, also a two-time Emmy winner and 1987 Golden Globe awardee who last year claimed he was blacklisted in Hollywood for his ultra-conservative political views and was publicly called out by a couple of well-known actresses for sexual harassment, which he has vehemently denied, purchased the property in the early days of 2017 for $2.1 million. By September Woods had caught a classic case of The Celebrity Real Estate Fickle and, after a quick clean up and some light cosmetic changes to both the inside and out, quietly flipped the 1,705-square-foot 1950s residence back on the market at $2.66 million. Before the end of the year the price for the three-bedroom and two-bathroom home had dropped to $2.25 million.

Awkwardly and inconveniently squirreled away on the opposite side of the house from the black-topped driveway, the front door is tucked into a wee porch and opens to an itty-bitty vestibule unexpectedly finished with chateau-style Parquet de Versailles style hardwood flooring that switches to more expected oak planks in the adjoining living room that also has a vaulted ceiling and a geometrically gridded stone-faced raised hearth fireplace. The living room flows into a compact dining space where one wall has a row of floor-to-ceiling picture windows and another is covered entirely in mirrored panels, presumably in a not particularly effective effort to make the somewhat tight space seem a smidgen larger. The roomier kitchen, which can be closed off from the dining area by teeny-tiny, under-cabinet shutters, includes a perfectly maintained vintage range along with up-to-date stainless steel appliances and original, lemon chiffon colored tile countertops on well-worn cabinets that are also likely original to the house. Two guest bedrooms, one with a pitched and sky light topped ceiling and, again unexpectedly, Parquet de Versailles-style flooring, share a carefully maintained vintage bathroom with pale grey tile work while the master bedroom has a petite en suite with a cotton candy pink tiled vanity. The property additionally includes a detached two-car garage connected to the house by an open breezeway and, along the side of the house outside the front door, a grassy yard surrounded by mature plantings.

Woods additionally owns a neighboring home, a two-bedroom and three-bathroom ranch-style residence of just over 1,800-square-feet with a swimming pool that he scooped in 2015 for $2.25 million. The veteran actor and active Twitterer also owns a glass-walled Buff and Hensmen-designed post-and-beam built residence high in the Hollywood Hills that he acquired in 2014 for $2.2 million and currently has for sale at $2.55 million, down a bit from it’s original asking price of $2.65 million, as well as a picturesque, two-residence lake-front compound in Exeter, R.I., now available at $1.1 million, as well as for rent at $4,000 per month, after first coming for sale early in 2018 at $1.399 million.

listing photos: The Agency