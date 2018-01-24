Showbiz Attorney Jake Bloom’s Idaho Mansion up for Auction

The über-contemporary, art-filled Hailey, Idaho, mansion of powerhouse entertainment attorney Jake Bloom is headed to auction at the end of January with a reserve price of $11 million. The scraggly bearded lawyer, whose Hollywood A-list clients include Jerry Bruckheimer and Jackie Chan, initially and unsuccessfully attempted to sell the resort-like Rocky Mountain retreat last year with a too-optimistic price of $18 million. At one time Bloom also repped the financially embattled Johnny Depp, who last year filed a $30 million malpractice lawsuit against Bloom (whose firm filed a countersuit).

Designed by acclaimed architect Fred Fisher, whose commissions include MoMa PS1 in New York City and the L.A. Louver art gallery in Los Angeles, the just shy of 15,000-square-foot, multi-winged residence sits on almost 19 acres amid a pristine Aspen forest along the Bigwood River, with seven en suite bedrooms and nine full and five half bathrooms. The sprawling residence contains vast living and dining spaces plus a gigantic restaurant-style kitchen with commercial-grade appliances, a huge pantry with a walk-in fridge/freezer and pizza and rotisserie ovens.

One-hundred-year old wide-plank fir floorboards and four chunky stone fireplaces warm airy, glassy-walled interior spaces lavishly outfitted with an elevator and a dumbwaiter, an extensive home automation system and a state-of-the-art geothermal heating and cooling system, plus a generator for power outages.

Among the secluded estate’s myriad creature comforts are a radiant-heated driveway that melts snow at the flip of a switch; an indoor spa with a plunge pool, gym and massage room; and a rooftop lap pool and spa with a panoramic forest and mountain view.

The auction is being managed by Tara McLean through Elite Auctions.