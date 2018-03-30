Writer/Producer Jack Kenny Lists Los Feliz Mediterranean Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran television writer/producer Jack Kenny, currently an executive producer on the sophomore season of the Netflix superhero series “Jessica Jones,” has his longtime home in the hills of Los Angeles’ historic and historically celeb-favored Los Feliz area available at $5.2 million. Kenny, whose previous projects include the “Kevin (Probably) Saves the World” sitcom, the supernatural series “Warehouse 13” and the late 1990s sitcom “Caroline in the City,” and his longtime partner and husband Michael Goodell, son of former New York Senator Charles Goodell and brother to exceedingly well compensated NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, purchased the property in the fall of 2001 for $1.685 million. Privately and securely positioned atop a high rampart and behind imposing driveway gates on an elevated parcel of almost half of an acre, the three-story, updated 1930s Mediterranean villa measures in at 4,682-square-feet with five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms.

A polished saltillo tile stairway set amid terraced tropical gardens leads from the motor court and three-car garage to a classic, center hall entry and stair hall between a spacious formal living room with carved stone fireplace and a bay windowed formal dining room with period appropriate wrought iron light fixture. A separate family room has a fully-stocked walk-in wet bar and the kitchen, arranged around a double wide center island with gleaming stainless steep countertop, features two, imported Indian marble sinks, an integrated water filtration and an array of restaurant-style appliances including three dishwashers and three ovens plus a steam oven.

More Dirt Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Seal Romance With Manhattan Condo Purchase

One of the guest bedrooms is outfitted as a Pilates studio/gym with a fully mirrored wall, another has an adjoining study nook and a third is furnished as an office/study with direct access to a wrought iron railed and retractable awning shaded balcony that overlooks the swimming pool. Replete with fireplace and built-in media cabinet in the sitting area, the master suite opens on one side through French doors to a shared balcony that overlooks the pool and on its opposite wall to a slender private balcony with an oblique, palm tree framed view of the downtown skyline.

The property was designed for easy breezy al fresco living and entertaining with an indoor/outdoor sound system, a roomy columned loggia warmed by a fire pit, an outdoor kitchen, a vine draped dining pergola with fireplace, a swimming pool and spa and a tented cabana nestled into the lush gardens.

Listing photos: Keller Williams