Comedian Howie Mandel Nabs Second Hidden Hills Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian Howie Mandel, former host of the “Deal or No Deal” game show and a judge on “America’s Got Talent,” has increased the size of his already considerable Southern California residential property portfolio with the just over $2.6 million purchase of a ranch-style residence inside the guarded gates of the celeb-filled Hidden Hills community in L.A.’s affluent northwestern suburbs. The modestly proportioned single-story residence has four bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, plus a separate guest or staff suite with another bathroom, in a wee bit more than 2,200 square feet. The property was sold, per marketing materials, with completed and approved building plans for a far more grandly proportioned residence of almost 10,000 square feet.

Interior spaces include a living room with massive white-brick fireplace, a family room with a second humongous white-brick fireplace and a dining room that’s open over a raised, center-island snack bar to a galley-style kitchen. The grounds provide a covered patio for lounging, a vast expanse of easy-maintenance fake grass, a two-stall barn and a swimming pool.

Current homeowners in the laid-back, equestrian-oriented Hidden Hills community include a handful of members of the Kardashian/Jenner family clan along with mononymic rapper Drake, folk-rock icon Melissa Etheridge, pop star-turned-apparel mogul Jessica Simpson and reality-TV producer Ken Fuchs.

Mandel, who once owned an East Coast traditional on Malibu’s Point Dume he sold in 2013 for $7 million to Relativity Media CEO Ryan Kavanaugh, maintains an expansive collection of properties that includes a second house in Hidden Hills, an almost 13,000-square-foot mansion he custom built on land purchased in 1999 for $650,000. He also owns a not quite 3,300-square-foot house in a gated development in nearby Calabasas that he scooped up in late 2016 for $1.53 million as well as three contemporary condos in the same Santa Monica complex that he bought in three transactions between late 2013 and mid-2016 that totaled $4.8 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices