Holly Hunter Lists Two-Family Townhouse in Brooklyn’s Historic Fort Greene

Academy award winning actress Holly Hunter listed her handsome, 19th-century two-family Italianate townhouse on a beautiful, Instagram-worthy tree-lined block in Brooklyn’s historic Fort Greene neighborhood at $4.5 million. Hunter, once-upon-a-time New York City roommates with fellow Oscar winner Frances McDormand and most recently co-star of the short-lived, single-season Alan Ball series “Here and Now” on HBO, acquired the four-story mid-block townhouse in July 2014 for $3.3 million, as noted by the eagle-eyed celebrity property gossip at the New York Post. With numerous original architectural features still intact, i.e. inlaid wood floors, intricate plaster moldings on the parlor level and five decorative fireplaces with carved marble mantels, the three-story main residence has up to four bedrooms and two bathrooms in about 2,300-square feet while the self-contained garden-level apartment contains another bedroom and bathroom in about 750-square-feet.

Just inside the double-door entry, a slender stair hall opens to an ample, eclectically furnished living room with a gleaming ebony upright piano, cherry red sofa and iconic, glass-topped Noguchi coffee table. The adjoining dining room has two doorways to the kitchen that, at less than six feet wide and a bit more than twelve feet long, unquestionably qualifies as humble in proportion with high-end if well-used appliances and a hodge-podge of white and banker’s green marble countertops set against unpretentious pine cabinetry and a cloying floral patterned tile backsplash. An adjoining sun room/breakfast porch, where the refrigerator is located, opens to an elevated dining patio with stairs down to a fully fenced and thickly grassed if otherwise sparely landscaped backyard.

Two potential bedrooms on the second floor, one with a walk-in closet, the other with a windowed sitting alcove and both with decorative fireplaces, share a large hall bathroom that is, unfortunately, also the most convenient bathroom for guests since the parlor floor lacks a powder room. Two more bedrooms on the top floor are in addition to a compact bathroom, a large laundry room and a small office easily made in to a nursery, art studio or meditation nook.

With a discreet, under-stoop entrance, the one-bedroom and one-bathroom garden level apartment, which can easily be rented for about $2,500 a month based on similar, currently available apartments in the neighborhood, offers a roomy foyer, an essentially windowless living room and an eat-in kitchen that opens out to the grassy garden.

Hunter, who hails from Georgia and retains her signature gravely southern drawl, previously owned an approximately 3,000-square-foot, four-bedroom and three-bathroom apartment in a spectacular 1905 Beaux-Arts building on Manhattan’s fancy-pants lower Fifth Avenue she picked up in 2005 for $4.1 million from another Oscar winner, Julia Roberts, and sold in 2014 for $7.6 million to an anonymous corporate entity.

