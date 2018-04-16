Harvey Weinstein Sheds West Hollywood Cottage in Off-Market Deal (EXCLUSIVE)

Harvey Weinstein, once one of the most influential and powerful men in the entertainment industry and now a pariah faced with a sordid and shameful avalanche of accusations of sexual misconduct and rape, some of which are being investigated for criminal liability both in Los Angeles and New York, quietly sold an expensively and stylishly updated 1920s Tudor cottage in West Hollywood, Calif., in an off-market deal for $1.8 million to high-powered executive and attorney at Live Nation. Weinstein, whose repeatedly denied the many allegations against him, purchased the property through a limited liability company in late 2015 for $1.55 million and the 1,386-square-foot house had been occupied by one of his adult children. Shortly after the allegations about Weinstein became public, the house came up as a chic, luxury lease at $7,495 per month.

Unusual, minty-green painted hardwood floors run throughout the house that opens to an airy living room with a high, wood-beamed ceiling and an exposed brick fireplace offset by star-patterned Moroccan tiles and an under-lit, minimalist marble mantel. The adjoining dining room shares space with a smartly arranged but decidedly compact kitchen that’s confined to just one wall and French doors open the room to a small library/office lined with floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and French doors to the backyard. The roomy guest bedroom faces the street through multi-paned casement windows and the master bedroom, with decadently fitted walk-in closet/dressing room and marble-tiled bathroom, has French doors to a walled and grassy backyard partly shaded by a mature olive tree. A detached two-car garage was converted into additional, unspecified living space.

The publicly disgraced and professionally excommunicated film and television producer and his estranged wife, Marchesa designer and “Project Runway: All Stars” judge Georgina Chapman, have sold most if not all of their known residential holdings over the last six or eight months. In the fall of 2017, Weinstein sold a 1980s contemporary in prosperous Westport, Conn., for $1.65 million — it was the longtime home of his late mother — and shortly after that the erstwhile couple sold their comfortably luxurious 9,000-square-foot mansion just outside the historic Hamptons village of Sag Harbor for $10 million, a pocketbook draining $1.4 million less than they paid for the 1.9-acre bay front estate not quite three years earlier. Then, in February of this year (2018), property records show Weinstein completed a surreptitious deal to sell his longtime waterfront estate in Westport, Conn., to one of his neighbors for $16 million and about 1.5 months later he made another hush-hush deal and sold a 22-foot wide, five-story Georgian Revival townhouse on a prime block in New York City’s West Village to an unidentified buyer for $25,630,000.

listing photos: The Agency