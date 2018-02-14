For Rent: West Hollywood Tudor Cottage Owned by Harvey Weinstein (EXCLUSIVE)

A fastidiously maintained and expensively updated 1920s Tudor cottage on a lovely, tree-canopied street in West Hollywood, Calif., owned by disgraced and professionally defrocked Hollywood hotshot Harvey Weinstein and occupied by his eldest daughter Remy, has come available for rent outside the Multiple Listing Service for a wee bit less than $7,500 per month. The property was purchased by a corporate entity connected to the once preeminently powerful super-producer in late 2015 for $1.55 million and since then the just about 1,400-square-foot cottage, with two bedrooms and two bathrooms, has undergone a sophisticated make over and reconfiguration that thoughtfully considers the home’s original architecture and accommodates a relaxed yet snazzily refined modern-day lifestyle.

A pint-sized, low-walled courtyard and snug porch lead to a discreet front door that opens directly into a loft-like open plan great room with minty-green painted wood floors and walls festooned with whimsically chic bug-patterned decorative panels. Under a soaring, wood-beamed ceiling, the living room is arranged around a vintage brick fireplace topped by a minimalist marble mantel and offset against a graphic, star-patterned tiled hearth while the adjoining dining space is combined with a stylishly outfitted kitchen compactly confined to and efficiently arranged along just one wall with soignée dove grey cabinets accented with brushed brass fixtures, a Calcite countertop and backsplash that extends decadently all the way to the ceiling, and Euro-style appliances that include a curvaceous, baby blue retro-style refrigerator.

French doors at the back of the kitchen open to a library/office lined along opposite walls with jet-black floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and storage cabinets. The street-facing guest bedroom has convenient access to a hall bathroom with marble-topped double-sink vanity and the master bedroom has its own, en suite marble-tiled bathroom plus a custom-fitted dressing room accented with blue and cream silk toile wallpaper. A bi-level deck outside the master bedroom and library stretches across the full width of the house and steps down to a small, grassy yard with a variety of fruit trees along with a detached two-car garage.

Earlier this year the publicly humiliated Hollywood titan and his estranged wife, Marchesa designer and “Project Runway All Stars” judge Georgina Chapman, who continue to own a tony townhouse in New York City’s West Village, sold their bay front estate in the Hamptons for $10 million, $1.4 million less than they paid for the 9,000-square-foot mansion not quite three years ago, and we hear through the celebrity real estate gossip grapevine that a pair of high-powered real estate agents from Coldwell Banker were recently spotted leaving Weinstein’s six-acre waterfront estate in Westport, Conn., so it’s quite possible and, given his perilous and worsening legal circumstances — he’s the subject of multiple criminal investigations regarding alleged sexual harassment, assault and rape by upwards of 30 women, arguably likely the posh estate will come for sale in the not too distant future.

listing photos: The Agency