Harvey Weinstein and Georgina Chapman Sell at Huge Loss in the Hamptons

The hits just keep coming for publicly pilloried and legally embattled film and television super-producer Harvey Weinstein and his red carpet gown designer soon-to-be-ex-wife Georgina Chapman who took a staggering $1.4 million loss, not counting carrying costs, improvement expenses and real estate fees, on the sale of a bay front mansion in the sleepy Hamptons community of Amagansett, New York. The May-December former couple, he’s nearly 25 years her senior, settled on a sale price of $10 million for the estate they purchased in June 2014 for $11.4 million from nine-time Tony winning Broadway producer Roy Furman (“Spamalot,” “The Book of Mormon” and the recent revival of “Hello, Dolly”). The buyer was identified by the local 27East blog as “Taisho Holdings Inc.,” a mysterious corporate entity that may or may not be linked to the Tokyo-based Taisho Pharmaceutical conglomerate.

Weinstein, reportedly being treated at an Arizona rehab facility where he retreated last year in disgrace after being accused of sexual harassment and assault by more than 80 women including actresses Salma Hayek, Rose McGowen, Mira Sorvino, Gwyneth Paltrow and Anne Heche, and Chapman, co-founder of the high-end Marchesa brand and a judge on The Weinstein Company produced “Project Runway: All Stars,” first tried to sell the estate in 2016 with a $13.5 million price tag that dropped to $12.8 million and then to $12.4 million before it was taken off the open market in October 2017.

Privately positioned behind gates and on a low-rise bluff at the end of a whisper-quiet cul-de-sac with 260-feet of unspoiled shoreline along Gardiner’s Bay, the 1.93-acre spread is anchored by a sprawling, shingle-sided residence with seven bedrooms and seven full and three half bathrooms in about 9,000-square-feet of luxurious yet comfortably casual space. A broad front porch and a roomy entrance hall that extends clear through to the back of the house, where it opens through French doors to the backyard, lead to a spacious formal living and dining rooms, the former with floor-to-ceiling French doors and a bookshelf-flanked fireplace and the latter set into a curved wall of windows. Designed for both intimate family meals and large-scale entertaining with a mammoth, double wide center island and commercial-style stainless steel appliances, the kitchen is open to a family room that incorporates an informal dining space, floor-to-ceiling French doors and a fireplace where the once formidably powerful producer displayed an impressive row of Academy Award statuettes and other industry awards.

There are four ample guest and family bedrooms plus a master suite with fireplace and private terrace — a separate wing includes a self-contained two-bedroom apartment for guests or staff — and the finished basement contains a fitness room and, naturally, a humongous screening room with professional quality equipment and a large lounge area with snack bar. A small roof terrace provides a high perch with panoramic views over the glittering bay and a semi-circular screened dining porch on the main floor overlooks lush grounds that include a stone-paved terraces, a waterside heated swimming pool and vast, tree-shaded lawns that roll picturesquely down to a private stretch of beach and the water’s edge.

For now, Weinstein and Chapman, reported to have inked a divorce settlement late last year estimated to be worth between $15 million and $20 million in cash and other assets, continue to own a 5,000-plus-square-foot red brick townhouse on a leafy, coveted block in the heart of New York City’s historic West Village they picked up in June 2006 — about 1.5 years before they were married — for $14.95 million. Weinstein, now being sued by his former personal assistant whose salacious claims include having to clean up after Weinstein’s frequent extra-marital sexual encounters, has also long owned a spectacular 19th-century mansion on six prime waterfront acres in tony Westport, Conn., he acquired during his first marriage to Eve Chilton in two transactions, the first in 1994 and the second in 2000, that totaled $8.24 million. Weinstein may, however, be thinking of selling the high-maintenance estate sometime in the near future, at least according to an eagle-eyed snitch who swears he spotted a couple of prominent agents from the local Coldwell Banker office leaving the property last weekend.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty (via Street Easy)