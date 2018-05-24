Producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews List Hollywood Hills Villa (EXCLUSIVE)

Married producers Grant Scharbo and Gina Matthews listed their architecturally pedigreed 1920s Italianate villa in the foothills above Hollywood between Beachwood and Bronson canyons at $2.85 million. Scharbo, an executive producer on the 2015 two-part Nat Geo mini-series “Saints & Strangers” as well as a producer on the upcoming romantic comedy “Isn’t It Romantic” starring Rebel Wilson, Liam Hemsworth and Priyanka Chopra, and Matthews, co-creator with Ryan Murphy of the cult favorite series “Popular” as well as a co-creator with her husband on the single season Oliver Hudson-starring 2004-5 series “The Mountain,” purchased the photogenic Italianate villa in 2002 for $1.33 million.

Set behind imposing wrought iron gates and perched high on a grassy hillside where it enjoys glittery city lights vistas, the about 2,650-square-foot vella presides over two parcels that together total around 17,000 square feet. Dubbed Villa Maria and recently identified as having been designed by illustrious architect Paul Williams, the three-to-four bedroom and three bathroom residence is thoughtfully maintained and extensively updated to merge original period details such as an elegant black and white checkerboard marble floor in the entrance hall with up-to-date amenities that include a bolted foundation and an integrated whole-house sound system.

Main floor living spaces include a living room with massive antique carved stone fireplace, a separate formal dining room and an informal dining nook with an evocative, over-the-treetops view of the downtown skyline. Fitted with Tuscan orange stone counter tops on steely grey cabinets offset by wagon wheel pattern ceramic tile backsplashes and shiny stainless steel appliances, the center island kitchen connects through an archway to a cozy den or potential fourth bedroom where Matthews displays the Daytime Emmy she received in 2000 as a producer in the Outstanding Children’s Special category for “Summer’s End.”

Two guest bedrooms on the upper floor, both with nicely over-sized wood-trimmed casement windows and one with a through-the-palms city view, share a vintage-style bathroom and are joined by a city-view master bedroom complete with walk-in closet and bathroom fitted with double-sink vanity, garden tub and separate glass-enclosed shower lined with stone tiles. French doors in the informal dining room open to a large dining terrace that overlooks both the city and the grassy hillside grounds.

The property is represented by Jamie Thompson at Douglas Elliman Real Estate.

The sylvan, serpentine streets of the historic neighborhood have long been a haven for entertainment industry movers and shakers and some of the homes in the vicinity are currently owned by actors Brad Pitt, Aubry Plaza and Danny Masterson, the latter of whom stands accused but not charged of a handful of rape allegations. Also nearby are five-time Oscar nominated filmmaker Christopher Nolan (“Dunkirk,” “Inception” and “Memento”) and uni-monikered musician Beck who recently shelled out $3.128 million for a home next door to another he already owned and sold by “Gossip Girl” creator Stephanie Savage.

listing photos: Pierre Gallant Photography