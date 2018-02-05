George Stephanopoulos Lists Hamptons Hideaway

News anchor George Stephanopoulos and writer-comedian-actress Ali Wentworth have hoisted their stylishly traditional hideaway on the edge of the tony Hamptons town of Southampton, N.Y., up for sale at just under $6 million. Stephanopoulos, a veteran Democratic Party mover and shaker, and currently the chief anchor and political correspondent for ABC News, and Wentworth, creator and star of the cable sitcom “Nightcap,” purchased the almost 1.5-acre estate not quite five years ago for $4.5 million. Tucked at the end of an unassuming cul-de-sac and further secreted down a long, gated and hedge-lined gravel drive, the two-story shingle-clad residence measures in at a comfortably spacious 4,800 square feet with five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.

Interior spaces include a partly paneled double-height foyer, an airy living room with fireplace and custom-built library wall, a formal dining room with elaborate ceiling moldings and French doors to the yard, and a commodious center-island kitchen with marble countertops under a retro farmhouse-style pressed-tin ceiling. There are three ample family bedrooms plus a main floor master suite with private sitting room. A finished basement level offers a fifth bunkhouse bedroom with four custom-built bunk beds along with a media lounge with wet bar, a game room, a fitness room and a 1,000-bottle climate-controlled wine cellar. A deep, stone-paved and partly covered terrace spans the width of the back of the house and overlooks manicured grounds with vast lawns dotted with hydrangeas, an oversized swimming pool and a sunken all-weather tennis court.

The Stephanopoulos-Wentworths additionally maintain a full-floor two-unit combination apartment with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms (plus a staff room and bath) in a discreetly distinguished prewar apartment house just half a block off Central Park on the Upper West Side of Manhattan; they scooped up the property in 2010 for $6.5 million.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty