Take That Singer Gary Barlow Picks Up Santa Monica Traditional House (EXCLUSIVE)

British singer-songwriter Gary Barlow, best known as the lead vocalist of the phenomenally successful British pop group Take That and a former judge on the “The X Factor” in the U.K., has set down some Stateside real estate roots with the almost $5.1 million purchase of a house on a pine tree-lined street about a mile from the beach in Santa Monica, Calif. With homey black shutters that are strangely much too small for actual use, the newly built, never-lived-in clapboard-clad traditional, has five bedrooms and 5.5 bathrooms in not quite 4,200 square feet.

Mature olive trees frame a pint-sized porch and front door that opens efficiently if inelegantly directly into a sun-flooded open-plan living and dining room. The combo space features honey-toned matte-finish wide-plank hardwood floors, a fireplace enhanced with industrial design-inspired sconces and a glass-fronted wine closet. At the back of the house, a spacious, expensively equipped kitchen with marble-topped island sits between a window-lined breakfast nook and a family room with a fireplace. A room-wide bank of glass doors leads to the backyard.

There’s an office/den just inside the front door and all guest bedrooms are luxuriously en suite. The second-floor master suite provides a fireplace, a private terrace with a through-the-telephone wires view of the surrounding houses, a fitted walk-in closet and a bathroom described in marketing materials as “straight out of a classy magazine.”

Just outside the family room, a deep, covered patio with a built-in barbecue station overlooks a tile-accented swimming pool and spa tightly girdled by a practical if unsightly and easily removed child safety fence. Next to the pool, a detached two-car garage with alley access is lined with French doors that allow it to be easily converted to a pool house, home office or fitness studio.