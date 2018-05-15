Union and Wade Up Their Game in Sherman Oaks (EXCLUSIVE)

“Being Mary Jane” actress Gabrielle Union and 12-time NBA All-Star player Dwayne Wade have substantially upgraded their West Coast residential circumstances with the nearly $6 million purchase of a brand-new neo-Mediterranean villa on a valley-view hillside in the mountains above Sherman Oaks, Calif. Optimally positioned for maximum privacy behind gates at the tail end of a semi-private lane and serpentine driveway, the white-stucco and red-tile-roofed mansion sits on three-quarters of an acre and measures in at more than 8,600 square feet with five bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

A gravity-defying, open-tread circular staircase that links all three floors of the lavishly appointed residence separates the canyon-view living room from a dining room that opens to a narrow walled courtyard patio; the eat-in kitchen is chock-full of culinary bells and whistles. A separate family room opens through floor-to-ceiling accordion-fold glass doors to a loggia that overlooks the backyard’s infinity-edge swimming pool.

Two en suite guest bedrooms on the upper floor open off a second family room; so does a master suite replete with fireplace, balcony with cross-canyon view and spa-style bathroom with two-person soaking tub set into a window- and tile-lined semicircular bay. The lower level, which includes a guest or staff suite, provides a huge game room with full bar, a walk-in wine vault, a yoga/fitness studio and a home theater. The property is represented by Tatiana Derovanessian of Dreamliving|LA at Keller Williams.

The fashionable couple, selling more than 400 pieces of their designer clothing in an online sale, with a portion of the proceeds going to the Wade Family Foundation, previously owned a not quite 5,400-square-foot home in über-suburban Chatsworth, Calif., which they snagged in 2014 for $1.35 million and sold last summer for $1.5 million. Union also owned a home in Woodland Hills, Calif., she sold in a late-2017 off-market deal for $675,000 and Wade continues to own a more than 12,000-square-foot mansion on Miami Beach’s swanky North Bay Road he bought in 2010 for $10.645 million.