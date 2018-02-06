SMILF” Creator and Star Frankie Shaw Lands Los Feliz Monterey Colonial (EXCLUSIVE)

Frankie Shaw celebrated the success of her standout Showtime comedy series “SMILF” — after two 2017 Golden Globe nominations, one for Best Actress, Television Series Musical or Comedy and the other for the Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy, the show was picked up late last year for a sophomore season — with the $2.15 million dollar purchase of a 1930s Monterey Colonial residence in the hills between L.A.’s Los Feliz and Silver Lake areas. Partly concealed behind a tremendous bougainvillea hedge, the three-story residence has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in 2,979 square feet.

A walled, securely gated and stone-paved courtyard with a shaded lounge area under a vine-draped pergola leads to the front door that opens to a center hall entry with dark espresso-toned hardwood floors that extend throughout most of the lower floor. The step-down living room features a coved ceiling detail, a white brick fireplace fronted by a traditional mantelpiece and French doors to the entry courtyard. Crisply modern built-in bookshelves frame the doorway to the dining room where 32-pane corner windows look out into leafy treetops and the adjoining kitchen, stylishly updated if surprisingly small, has a cozily compact dining spot tucked into a windowed bay and butcher block countertops on white, raised panel cabinets set off against mossy green subway tile backsplashes. Behind the kitchen a laundry room and bathroom are appropriately finished with 1930’s-style black and white floor tiles.

The floors switch to golden hardwoods on the upper floor where the larger of the two upstairs guest/family bedrooms as well as the master bedroom have direct access to a slender veranda that overlooks the driveway and quiet street. Wrapped in waist-high wainscoting, the master bathroom is updated with a vintage claw-footed bathtub while the hall bathroom retains the original, carefully preserved and slightly kooky peachy-pink and dusty green ceramic tiles. A spacious second floor terrace with retractable canvas shades benefits from a tree-framed view of the Griffith Park Observatory while the lowest level offers a fourth bedroom or office plus a den/family room with well-worn Saltillo floor tiles and a colorfully tiled kitchenette with high-tech wine cabinet. French doors in the bedroom and den/family room open the lowest level to a basket weave patterned reclaimed brick terrace that spans the width of the house and gives way to a flat and grassy backyard encircled by towering hedges and mature trees.

listing photos: Compass