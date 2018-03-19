Eva Longoria Lists Triple-Story Hollywood Hills Mansion

With a new husband, a bun in the oven and a career in over-drive, busy as a beaver Eva Longoria is asking $3.795 million for her longtime mansion in the historic Hollywood Dell neighborhood that winds through the foothills between Hollywood and the Hollywood Reservoir. Marketing materials, which make no secret that the home is celebrity owned, generously describe the hillside residence as a “Contemporary Mediterranean” with six bedrooms and nine bathrooms in 8,603-square-feet over three floors linked by a circular, wrought iron railed staircase. The former “Desperate Housewives” star, more recently an executive producer on “Devious Maids” and “Telenovela,” the latter on which she also starred, has owned the home since August 2006 when she scooped it up for $3.6 million.

Primary living spaces are located on the middle level and include a spacious combination living/dining room with two fireplaces and numerous wood-trimmed glass doors that open to a slender, wrap-around balcony. The adjoining kitchen, where the medium brown hardwoods switch to a banal but probably expensive beige travertine, is spacious and well equipped with a super-sized center island, full-sized side-by-side refrigerator and freezer and a compact breakfast nook. All five guest bedrooms are luxuriously en suite and the master offers a fireplace, plenty of room for a sitting area, two custom-fitted celebrity-style walk-in closets and a tumbled travertine tiled bathroom with a gas fireplace wedged at an angle between a jetted garden tub and separate, glass-enclosed steam shower.

In addition to a wrought-iron and frosted glass front door and a two-car garage with direct entrance to the residence, the partially subterranean ground floor includes a state-of-the-art screening room with projection system and deep, comfy-cozy sofas as well as a cave-like family room with huge, curvilinear wet bar that, but for a couple of windows into the depths of the swimming pool, is otherwise windowless. Tucked behind and hidden from the street by a tall and visually impenetrable hedge, a stone-tiled, courtyard-sized yard, squeezes in a sheltered dining terrace with nicely equipped outdoor kitchen and barbecue area and a plunge-sized swimming pool and spa with over the hedgerow mountain view.

Longoria, co-star of the upcoming reprise of the iconic 1987 rom-com “Overboard” and the director and executive producer of the upcoming documentary “Sanctuary,” has been much in the real estate gossip columns the last few years. In the fall of 2015 she paid Tom Cruise $11.4 million for a gated, multi-residence compound that occupies a private, 2.5-acre promontory high above Laurel Canyon that came up for sale in late 2017 $14 million — it remains available at the same price — and in the fall of 2016 she sold a 1920s Italianate villa in the historic Whitley Heights neighborhood next to the Hollywood Bowl for $1.375 million.

In addition to an 11,000-plus-square-foot mansion privately sequestered at the end of a long, gated driveway in the Benedict Canyon area of Beverly Hills she scooped up in late 2017 for $13.5 million, the politically active entertainment industry hyphenate, married in 2016 for the third time and preggers with her first child, presides over a plump property portfolio that currently includes a not quite 3,500-square-foot residence in a prosperous gated enclave just north of downtown San Antonio, Texas, she’s owned since 2005 as well as a just over 1,500-square-foot residence behind gates just above Malibu’s Zuma Beach that she acquired in 2008 for $2.5 million.

Listing photos: Coldwell Banker