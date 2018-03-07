Emma Roberts Lands House in Los Feliz (EXCLUSIVE)

“American Horror Story” star and Hollywood scion Emma Roberts — her father is Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and her aunt Oscar winner Julia Roberts — has shelled out a bit more than $4 million for an updated 1920s Mediterranean tucked into the swanky, gated and celeb-favored Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area. The three-story residence sits amid a lush, tropical garden and measures in at just over 3,800 square feet with three bedrooms and two full and two half bathrooms.

Main-floor living spaces, with lustrous walnut-wood floors and custom mahogany built-ins throughout, include a skylight-topped entrance gallery and a living room with carved-stone fireplace and French doors to an awning-covered terrace. There’s also a dining room where floor-to-ceiling French doors open to a slender balcony, a cozy den and an expensively equipped kitchen fitted with granite countertops on mahogany cabinets and top-of-the-line designer appliances. A bottom-level family room with travertine tile floors and a walk-in wet bar opens through French doors to verdant grounds that are alternately sun-splashed and tree-shaded and offer a swimming pool with a separate, negative-edge circular spa, an outdoor kitchen and bar area and terraced gardens laced with stone pathways.

Other high-profile residents of the historic and hill-topping enclave include Ellen Pompeo, Angelina Jolie, Natalie Portman, Kristen Stewart and Mary Parent.

It’s not such a surprise Roberts would purchase a new home: In August 2016, she sold her close to 2,200-square-foot home above L.A.’s Laurel Canyon to her “American Horror Story” co-star Sarah Paulson in a surreptitious, $1.65 million off-market deal.

listing photos: Sotheby’s International Realty