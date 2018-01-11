Ellen Pompeo and Chris Ivery List Secluded Hamptons Home

Just in time for the prime, pre-summer buying season, primetime television hospital drama veteran Ellen Pompeo and low-profile music producer Chris Ivery have made their scenically secluded hideaway just outside the historic Hamptons village of Sag Harbor, N.Y., available for purchase at $3.795 million. At the time of their $925,000 purchase of the 8.3-acre spread in July 2011, the property mad couple planned to build a spacious main house and renovate an existing, hand-built cabin into a guest cottage. Plans for the new main house were eventually abandoned — the couple had become deeply engaged in a substantial and no-doubt exceedingly costly remodel of an architecturally significant home in Malibu — and instead the existing cabin was transformed into a modestly sized and casually sophisticated retreat with, according to listing details first sniffed out by the New York Post, four bedrooms and four bathrooms in about 2,400-square-feet over three floors. The clean-lined and cedar strip-sided residence, a fetching, almost minimalist mash-up of a classic Salt Box Colonial and a rigorously reductive, crisply contemporary version of a barn, sits atop a grassy knoll surrounded by dense, unspoiled woods at the end of a long, photogenic driveway lined with pear trees.

Featured in the July 2017 issue of Architectural Digest, the stylishly furnished getaway features a voluminous and light-filled double-height living room and a slightly tight dining gallery nestled between a custom, switch back staircase and the cozily proportioned kitchen that has marble counter tops on simple white Shaker style-cabinets, farmhouse-style open shelving for dishes and glassware and an array of high-grade appliances. Beyond the kitchen there’s a den and the master bedroom; French doors flank the fireplace in the living room and lead to a charming screened porch with fireplace; and, down in the basement that’s finished with the same meticulousness as the rest of the house, a plush media lounge offers a wet bar, tons of built-in storage and a full bathroom. An oversized landing lounge on the second floor has a lengthy, built-in desk space that overlooks the main floor living room while two of the three guest or family bedrooms features built-in beds and storage units.

Slender decks for run the full length of both the front and rear façades — there’s a semi-private outdoor shower area on the rear deck — while the screened porch opens to a wide stairway at the side of the house that steps down to a sunny, grassy yard with a stone-paved al fresco dining terrace, a simple rectangular swimming pool and a sunbathing patio backed by beach grasses and a towering stand of specimen trees.

Their Sag Harbor getaway is hardly the only property in the Pompeo and Iverys’ impressively extensive if shrinking property portfolio. Just before the end of 2017, the architecture and design savvy couple sold a groovy, adult playhouse-like mid-century villa in the Hollywood Hills for $2.075 million, far more than the $1.226 million they paid for the place in 2008 and a wee bit above its $1.995 million asking price. The couple’s primary home is a large and imposing 1930s Mediterranean mansion in the gated, celebrity-packed Laughlin Park enclave in L.A.’s Los Feliz area they snapped up in the fall of 2009 for $3.475 million. The more than 8,000-square-foot house was originally designed by acclaimed architect Paul Revere Williams for silent film star Antonio Moreno, done up for Pompeo and Ivery by famously flamboyant decorator Martyn Lawrence Bullard and photographed for the November 2014 issue of Architectural Digest. They additionally maintain a 1920s Spanish Revival-style residence on two elevated parcels in the historic Whitely Heights neighborhood in the foothills above Hollywood that was acquired in 2005 for $1.35 million as well as a Buff & Hensman-designed residence on a prime ocean-view bluff in Malibu, Calif., bought in early 2014 for $6.365 million from sitcom powerhouse Marta Kauffman

Listing photos: Brown Harris Stevens