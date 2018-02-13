You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Singer Elle King Nabs Hollywood Hills Mediterranean (EXCLUSIVE)

Elle King Buys Hollywood Hills Home
Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$1.72 million
Size:
3,494 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 3.5 bathrooms

Gravel-voiced three-time Grammy-nominated singer Elle King, the banjo-playing daughter of comedic actor and former “Saturday Night Live” cast member Rob Schneider, celebrated the chart-topping success of her single “Ex’s & Oh’s” with the slightly more than $1.7 million purchase of a three-story Mediterranean tucked up into the Cahuenga Pass area of L.A.’s Hollywood Hills. The just under 3,500-square-foot residence, with four bedrooms and three bathrooms, was built in the late 1980s and features dark, chestnut-toned hardwood floors, loopy wrought-iron accents, arched doorways and three chunky, stacked-stone fireplaces. It was listed by Denise Rosner.

A long, thigh-busting flight of steps leads up from the street-level two-car garage to a small entry courtyard behind a secured wrought-iron gate. Main-floor living spaces include a step-down living room with vaulted ceiling and fireplace; a dining room with quirky book-matched marble wall panels and floor-to-ceiling built-ins; a family room with fireplace and floor-to-ceiling bookshelves; and a cook-centric center-island kitchen with Rain Forest marble countertops, a copper vegetable sink and a broad array of designer stainless steel appliances. Behind the garage on the lowest floor, an ample bedroom or den with en suite bathroom opens to a private veranda. On the uppermost floor, there are two average-sized guest bedrooms and a hall bathroom as well as a master bedroom with corner fireplace, French doors to a private balcony, walk-in closet and tumbled travertine-tiled bathroom.

French doors in the kitchen and family room open to a dining and lounging deck that overlooks a long, slender and terraced backyard with drought-tolerant plantings, a handful of citrus trees and, at the end of a long pathway, a deck secluded under the fragrant canopy of eucalyptus trees.

listing photos: Keller Williams

