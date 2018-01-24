Dustin Lance Black Lists L.A. Starter House (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$897,000
Size:
1,005 square feet, 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom

Dustin Lance Black, creator, writer, director and producer of the epic 2017 LGBTQ docudrama miniseries “When We Rise,” is asking almost $900,000 for his unassuming, well-maintained, apartment-size starter house in the historic Hollywood Heights neighborhood above L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Privately positioned above the street atop a two-car garage, the 1,000-square-foot 1950s bungalow, with just two bedrooms and one bathroom, was purchased by the 2008 Oscar-winning “Milk” writer-producer in late 2004 for $525,000.

A charming Dutch-style front door set into a petite elevated porch opens to a generously windowed living room with narrow-gauge hardwood floors, partially paneled walls and floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves.

The red-painted separate dining room has bead-board-accented walls, while the compact kitchen, which does not have a dishwasher, features minty-green retro-style ceramic-tile countertops and a restored range. The lone bathroom has vintage yellow shower tiles and an idiosyncratic mosaic-tiled sink, and both bedrooms have French doors to a backyard composed of a series of slender, stone-paved terraces.

Married in May 2017 to English diver Tom Daley, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, Black long ago decamped Hollywood Heights for a more substantial four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom 1924 English Tudor cottage tucked behind secured gates on a busy West Hollywood street that he picked up in 2010 for close to $1.5 million. Black and Daley additionally share a triplex loft in a converted, late-19th-century hops-processing warehouse in London’s Southwark borough that has a hot tub on the roof. Black keeps his Oscar statuette there, in the guest loo.

listing photos: Nourmand & Associates

  Jack Bloom Idaho Mansion For Sale

    Showbiz Attorney Jake Bloom's Idaho Mansion up for Auction

  Dustin lance Black Selling LA Home

    Dustin Lance Black Lists L.A. Starter House (EXCLUSIVE)

  Simon Kinberg Hollywood Mansion

    Simon Kinberg Lists Home Above the Sunset Strip (EXCLUSIVE)

  Bruce Gowers Malibu Compound

    'American Idol' Director Bruce Gowers Price-Chops Malibu Equestrian Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

  Angelique Cabral Lists Above Laurel Canyon

    'Life in Pieces' Star Angelique Cabral Lists Bungalow Above Laurel Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

  Josh Hartnett

    Josh Hartnett Sells Downtown New York City Penthouse Loft at Steep Discount

  Ted Danson Buys Next Door Property

    Ted Danson Buys Second Santa Monica Canyon Compound (EXCLUSIVE)

