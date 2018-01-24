Dustin Lance Black Lists L.A. Starter House (EXCLUSIVE)

Dustin Lance Black, creator, writer, director and producer of the epic 2017 LGBTQ docudrama miniseries “When We Rise,” is asking almost $900,000 for his unassuming, well-maintained, apartment-size starter house in the historic Hollywood Heights neighborhood above L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Privately positioned above the street atop a two-car garage, the 1,000-square-foot 1950s bungalow, with just two bedrooms and one bathroom, was purchased by the 2008 Oscar-winning “Milk” writer-producer in late 2004 for $525,000.

A charming Dutch-style front door set into a petite elevated porch opens to a generously windowed living room with narrow-gauge hardwood floors, partially paneled walls and floor-to-ceiling built-in bookshelves.

The red-painted separate dining room has bead-board-accented walls, while the compact kitchen, which does not have a dishwasher, features minty-green retro-style ceramic-tile countertops and a restored range. The lone bathroom has vintage yellow shower tiles and an idiosyncratic mosaic-tiled sink, and both bedrooms have French doors to a backyard composed of a series of slender, stone-paved terraces.

Married in May 2017 to English diver Tom Daley, a bronze medalist at the 2016 Olympics, Black long ago decamped Hollywood Heights for a more substantial four-bedroom and 4.5-bathroom 1924 English Tudor cottage tucked behind secured gates on a busy West Hollywood street that he picked up in 2010 for close to $1.5 million. Black and Daley additionally share a triplex loft in a converted, late-19th-century hops-processing warehouse in London’s Southwark borough that has a hot tub on the roof. Black keeps his Oscar statuette there, in the guest loo.

