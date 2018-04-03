Don Henley Picks Up West Hollywood Bungalow (EXCLUSIVE)

Don Henley, founding member of the Eagles who’s earned two Grammy Awards as a solo artist, clearly faced determined competition in the purchase of a Spanish bungalow on a plum street in West Hollywood that sold for a wee bit more than $2.2 million, more than $360,000 above its $1.85 million asking price.

With three bedrooms and two bathrooms in a bit more than 1,800 square feet, the 1920s residence marries authentic period architecture with modern-day creature comforts such as central air conditioning. A closet-size entrance vestibule opens to a sunny and spacious living room with refinished oak floorboards, a coved ceiling and a restored Batchelder tile fireplace. A pointed archway leads to the dining room, while French doors open to a guest bedroom that features a trio of pilaster-accented arched casement windows.

A second guest bedroom opens off the family room. The master bedroom includes a full wall of custom-fitted closets behind floor-to-ceiling opaque glass panels and a bathroom with double-sink vanity, glass-enclosed shower and freestanding soaking tub under a large skylight.

The “Witchy Woman” and “Hotel California” singer, a native Texan who for at least the last 15 years has maintained an almost 40-acre hilltop spread above Malibu’s Point Dume, lives primarily in Dallas where he presides over a 3.6-acre multi-residence compound anchored by a nearly 16,000-square-foot mansion in the airport-adjacent yet still serene, thickly wooded and decidedly prosperous Bluffview neighborhood.

listing photos: EXP Realty