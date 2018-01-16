Don Cheadle Lists Near Marina del Rey (EXCLUSIVE)

Oscar-nominated “House of Lies” star Don Cheadle and his interior designer/occasional-actress wife Bridgid Coulter have listed a custom-renovated architectural in the Oxford Triangle neighborhood on the border between Venice and Marina del Rey, with an asking price pushing up on $2.5 million. After the Cheadle-Coulters purchased the property in the fall of 2014 for a bit below $900,000, they transformed the existing residence, a dumpy but well-located 800-square-foot 1950s bungalow, into a long, tall and slender contemporary, clad in a muscular grid of Corten steel panels with smooth exposed concrete accents. Unsuccessfully set out for sale in 2016 at prices from a high of $2.45 million to a low of less than $2.38 million, the two-story residence has three, and potentially four, bedrooms and three bathrooms in about 2,400 square feet.

With wide-plank French oak floorboards and airy 10-foot ceilings, main-floor living spaces include a cozily proportioned combination living and dining room that’s open to a spacious center-island kitchen with marble countertops and a pricey array of appliances that include an imported European range. Beyond the kitchen there’s a shady, postage-stamp-sized loggia, a full bathroom and a family room/potential bedroom that opens through glass sliders to a tropically landscaped courtyard garden and detached single-car garage. An open-tread, steel and wood staircase climbs to the second floor where two guest bedrooms share a Jack ’n’ Jill-style bathroom. The master suite features a private balcony, walk-in closet and bathroom with two-person soaking tub.

The Cheadle-Coulters likely never occupied the house as a full-time residence since their primary home has long been an almost 6,200-square-foot, three-story contemporary in the low-key but high-priced Santa Monica Canyon. The couple custom built the house a few years after they purchased the property in early 2000 for $900,000.

