Dennis Quaid Sheds Pennybacker Bridge View Residence in Austin

Houston born Hollywood veteran Dennis Quaid sold his Austin, Texas, residence for close to its $3.5 million asking price. “The Right Stuff” star, who joined the second season of the Amazon original series “Fortitude” in 2017 and earlier this year portrayed George W. Bush on the second season of “American Crime Story,” owned the property for four or five years, according to listing agent Eric Copper at Austin Portfolio Real Estate in the Austin Business Journal, while The Wall Street Journal reported it was acquired in early 2016 for about $3 million. The property was additionally represented by Quaid’s real estate agent brother, Buddy Quaid, also at Austin Portfolio Real Estate.

Although the not quite 5,000-square-foot, modern-edged grey stone traditional is a freestanding residence with an attached two-car garage, the four-bedroom and 3.5-bathroom property conveys as a condominium within the high-end, 36-home Marina Club enclave inside the guarded gates of the Austin Country Club. A tumbled stone-tiled foyer leads to a sunny living room with a high, beamed ceiling, an austere carved stone fireplace and a trio of floor-to-ceiling, transom-topped glass doors to an entertainment terrace. There’s also a bookshelf-lined library/den, a separate dining room and an updated center island kitchen with Craftsman-style cabinetry, granite countertops and an adjoining breakfast room. At least one of the three guest bedrooms has glass doors to a slender, wrought iron railed balcony while the master suite offers a TV-surmounted fireplace, a bank of built-in bookshelves and a small private terrace. Nestled into the tail end of a wooded cul-de-sac, the two-story residence overlooks Lake Austin with a postcard ready view of the Pennybacker Bridge over a small marina where a covered single-slip boat dock transferred with the property.

The fit as a fiddle 63-year old, set to appear on the silver screen in the psycho thriller “Motivated Seller” as well as the James Franco starring and directed feature “The Pretenders,” nowadays spends more time in Los Angles where in late 2017 he shelled out $3.9 million for a brand new ultra-contemporary residence of about 4,100-square-feet above L.A.’s Mandeville Canyon. He also continues to own a 1920s Mediterranean privately positioned behind gates in the Riviera neighborhood of Pacific Palisades that was purchased in July 2013 for $5.1 million and where, so the celebrity scuttlebutt goes, his estranged third wife, Kimberly Buffington Quaid, resides.

