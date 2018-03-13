‘Oz’ Star Dean Winters Picks Up Manhattan Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Busy actor Dean Winters, best known for his role as manipulative inmate Ryan O’Reilly on prison drama “Oz,” and a veteran of TV series “30 Rock,” “Law & Order: SVU” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” has shelled out nearly $3.5 million for a duplex loft on a prime block in New York City’s Tribeca. Atop a five-story, seven-unit boutique building built in 1915, the just over 2,500-square-foot two-story, loft-style condo is configured with two bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms plus almost 1,800 square feet of private outdoor space.

A key-lock elevator opens into a bowling alley-like, 50-foot-long entrance gallery that leads to a loft-like open-plan living space that’s itself more than 40 feet long with narrow-gauge oak hardwoods, 12-foot-high ceilings and a marble-faced fireplace. There are three oversize windows on the north wall; at the south end of the room, a sleek, open-concept center-island kitchen is fitted with glossy, custom-lacquered ebony cabinets, black granite countertops and top-of-the-line stainless steel appliances. The master bedroom, with one slim, floor-to-ceiling window and a huge skylight, offers a walk-in closet and large bathroom with double-sink vanity, jetted tub and separate shower.

A corkscrew staircase in the living area winds up to a glass-walled den/solarium with powder room, vaulted ceiling and glass doors that open on its north side to a small terrace and on its south side through a towering wall of windows to a planted roof terrace in the glimmering, up-close shadow of the One World Trade tower.

listing photos: Douglas Elliman