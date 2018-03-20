‘X-Men’ Screenwriter David Hayter Lists Sherman Oaks House (EXCLUSIVE)

Voiceover actor and screenwriter David Hayter has his tree house-like home on a secluded, canyon-like cul-de-sac in Sherman Oaks, Calif., listed for almost $2.1 million. Built in 1959 on a street-to-street lot where it’s perched privately high amid a picturesque canopy of old-growth oak trees, the single-level organic contemporary has four bedrooms and three bathrooms in almost 3,000 square feet. Hayter, who penned the screenplays for the tremendously successful “X-Men” and “X-Men 2” superhero films, which together hauled in more than $700 million in worldwide box office, has owned the property since 2003, when he bought it for $1.25 million.

A bridge crosses over a stream on the way to a front door that opens to meandering, open-plan living spaces with vaulted ceilings. A fireplace anchors the long and slender living room, and a second, angled fireplace warms a spacious dining area that’s open to a recently remodeled kitchen.

Nestled into a steep slope, the woodsy, sun-dappled backyard has a swimming pool and two levels of terracing set against curvaceous stacked-stone retaining walls. Other features of note include an extensive security system, an integrated sound system throughout much of the house and pool-deck area, an array of solar panels that defray energy expenses and a 240V Tesla quick-charging station.

listing photos: Donaty Group