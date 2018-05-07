Sitcom Writer/Producer Dave Goetsch Lists Spanish in L.A.’s Nichols Canyon (EXCLUSIVE)

Veteran sitcom writer and producer Dave Goetsch listed his extensively updated and professionally decorated 1920s Spanish villa in the conveniently central lower Nichols Canyon area of Los Angeles, Calif., at $2.199 million. Goetsch, a four-time Emmy nominee for his work on the mega-hit sitcom “The Big Bang Theory” who in the late 1990s and early 2000s rose from a staff writer to a producer on “3rd Rock from the Sun,” has owned the property since 2001 when he bought it for $1.02 million. At 2,751-square-feet, the by-Hollywood-standards modestly proportioned residence sits on an unconventionally shaped .16-acre, street-to-street lot with three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms.

The house was worked over for Goetsch and wife Jennifer Wang by Just Joh, an L.A. based design firm that has also done up interior and/or exterior spaces for film director R.J. Cutler, eccentric billionaire Richard Branson, actor Matthew Perry and, as it turns out, “The Big Bang Theory” actor Kunal Nayyar and his fashion designer wife Neha Kapur whose 5,000-square-foot hacienda, also in Nichols Canyon, was featured last year in Architectural Digest.

Carved wood gates set into a high, white stucco wall provide privacy from the street and open to a planted courtyard entry and terra-cotta paved entry terrace under a picturesquely bougainvillea-draped trellis structure. Floor plans included with marketing materials provided by listing brokers Boni Bryan and Joe Reichling at Compass show a spacious foyer with peg and groove hardwood floors that run into flanking living and dining rooms. The living room features a coved ceiling, original Bachelder tile fireplace and an adjoining sunroom with exposed wood ceiling and a verdant view into the property’s thick tropical landscaping; the semi-circular dining room is topped by soaring, exposed wood turreted ceiling from which hangs a deer antler chandelier; and the kitchen has high-end appliances, intricately patterned hand-stenciled floor tiles and lightly striated sand-colored stone countertops and backsplashes stylishly offset against navy blue cabinets dressed with decoratively dernier cri brass pulls.

Both guest bedrooms are on main floor, each with direct access to a bathroom and one with French doors to a Moroccan-tiled balcony set amid the surrounding treetops with a backyard overlook over a wrought-iron railing. Downstairs, a white-washed family room/media lounge listing descriptions describe as “evocative of Santorini” has a deep-cushioned built-in banquette sofa, a fireplace and French doors to the backyard while the adjacent master suite, which “echoes the riads of Marrakech,” per listing details, features decadently glossy royal blue walls and a luminescent gold-colored ceiling. Four, floor-to-ceiling built-in wardrobes adorned with snappily oversized, filigreed brass pulls are in addition to a good-sized walk-in closet and the comfortably glamorous bathroom is finished with a black and white marble chevron pattern floor treatment and includes a vintage double-sink pedestal, a glass-enclosed shower and freestanding, two-person soaking tub set at a slight angle beneath a garden view window.

An arched loggia outside the family room/media lounge steps down to a tree and shrubbery enshrouded terrace with oval swimming pool and, beyond the swimming pool, a high wall with secured entry gate leads to a discreet parking area.

listing photos: Alex Zarour/Virtually Here Studios