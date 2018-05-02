Former Nickelodeon Producer Dan Schneider Lists Encino Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Dan Schneider, creator of numerous teen- and preteen-centric hit shows on the kids cable juggernaut Nickelodeon, including “iCarly” and “Henry Danger,” has listed his longtime former home above Encino, Calif., at a hair less than $2.2 million. The prolific producer, who parted ways with Nickelodeon earlier this year amid rumors of abusive behavior, purchased the unassuming 1970s ranch-style residence in 1999 for $915,000. There are five bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in close to 4,600 square feet.

A tile-floored entry steps down to a formal living room that doubles as a screening room with a pull-down screen over the fireplace. A separate dining room has glass sliders to a small patio. The kitchen includes granite countertops on ordinary white cabinets plus up-to-date stainless steel appliances and a breakfast area with diner-style banquette. The wood-paneled family room features a vaulted and wood-beamed ceiling, a walk-in wet bar and a flat-screen TV mounted above the fireplace with a built-in speaker system.

In early 2015, the former teen actor and his food-blogger wife Lisa “Hungry Girl” Lillien paid about $4.75 million for a nearly 9,300-square-foot mansion, also in Encino, which came up for sale just nine months later for almost $5.2 million and finally sold at a noteworthy loss in late 2016 for $3.95 million. The couple now resides in a more than 13,000-square-foot vaguely French Country behemoth in the guard-gated Hidden Hills, Calif., enclave they scooped up in early 2016 for $9 million.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices