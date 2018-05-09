News Anchor and Media Mogul Dan Abrams Lists New York City Townhouse Triplex

Television presenter and internet entrepreneur Dan Abrams, briefly the anchor of “Nightline” and currently the Chief Legal Affairs Anchor for ABC News, listed a custom-renovated triplex condominium in an historic, Greek Revival-style townhouse on a coveted block of lower Manhattan’s West Village at $8.799 million. The budding media mogul, founder and CEO of Abrams Media, which owns and operates a variety of heavily trafficked websites including Gossip Cop and Mediaite, a news oriented endeavor once described by Abrams as “appreciating the celebrity of the media,” seeks to more than double his money on the three-floor, two-unit combination he acquired in two separate transactions several years apart, the first in July 2006 and the latter in early 2009, for a total of $3.82 million. According to marketing materials provided by Cortnee Glaser of Sotheby’s International Realty, the combination of the two units was not completed until this year and all together the house-sized condo measures in at 3,256-square-feet with four bedrooms and three full and two half bathrooms.

A classic, stoop and double-door entry vestibule with coat closet leads to the parlor floor living spaces that include a sitting room or formal dining space with fireplace overlooking the street though a pair of almost floor-to-ceiling, six-over-six pane sash windows. At the back of the open-plan space, a spacious living room or possible formal dining room overlooks the gardens and, downstairs, on the garden level, there’s an approachably sleek and expensively appointed kitchen that is open over an large center island to a family room that features a fireplace and direct access to the triplex’s private, 900-square-foot stone-paved backyard. There’s also an under-stoop service entrance, a powder room and an en suite bedroom for guests or staff on the garden level. Two guest bedrooms, one of them hardly larger than a prison cell, share a compact and windowless hall bathroom on the top floor where the master suite spans the full 23-foot width of the townhouse with a fireplace, three small closets plus a walk-in closet and a bathroom with spa-tub and separate shower lined in bottle green glass tiles. Other features of note include eleven-foot high ceilings and six-inch wide dark-stained white oak floorboards on the parlor floor and a total of four wood burning fireplaces sprinkled throughout.

More Dirt The Awesomeness of Brian Robbins’ Mansion (EXCLUSIVE)

The politics focused lawyer, anchor and entrepreneur unsurprisingly keeps a wee pied-a-terre in the nation’s capital, Washington, D.C., where property records indicate in early 2017 he shelled out $414,000 for a 631-square-foot one-bedroom and one-bathroom condo on the top floor of a stately, early 20th-century red brick Georgian townhouse that once housed the Italian embassy in the vibrant Adams Morgan neighborhood. Abrams also co-owns, with his sister, Ronnie Abrams, an accomplished attorney who currently serves as a U.S. District Judge for the influential Southern District of New York, a 4,223-square-foot cottage on almost six bucolic acres in the tony Westchester County community of Pound Ridge, N.Y., that previously belonged to their parents, Efrat and Floyd Abrams, the latter a prominent First Amendment attorney.

Listing photos: Travis Mark; floor plan: Sotheby’s International Realty