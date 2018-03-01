Damon Wayans Seeks Tenant for Oceanfront Santa Monica Condo (EXCLUSIVE)

Comedian, writer, actor and producer Damon Wayans, co-star on the buddy cop action-dramedy “Lethal Weapon” television series, is asking $20,000 a month for a penthouse level condo in a full-service complex overlooking the beach in Santa Monica, California. The four-time Emmy nominee, all for writing and/or acting in the groundbreaking 1990s sketch comedy series “In Living Color,” acquired the condo in March 2005 for $3 million. At 3,098-square-feet, the top floor spread, listed for sale on the open market in 2016 and 2017 at $6.5 million, is a fair bit larger than the average single-family house in America and the sunset-facing unit is configured with two bedrooms plus a den and three bathrooms, one rather courageously lined with a padded and tufted, blood red leather wall treatment.

Double front doors open to a combination living and dining room where the dining area has high-polish stone floor tiles and the living area has wall-to-wall carpeting along with a fireplace with snazzy stone surround and a bank of glass sliders to a slim terrace with panoramic, through-the-palm-tree ocean and coastline views. With glossy burled wood cabinets, granite counter-tops and up-to-date top-grade stainless steel appliances, the kitchen opens to a small dining space with corner windows. A separate laundry room completes the service area. The guest bedroom is over-sized and en suite with glass slider access to a sheltered terrace that does not have an ocean view while the ocean-facing master suite offers two walk-in closets, a double-exposure fireplace, terrace access through glass sliders and a bathroom with twin vanities, garden tub and glass-enclosed shower.

The unit includes two side-by-side parking spaces in a secured, on-site garage and the complex offers its well-heeled residents top-of-the-line security, 24-hour doormen, a fitness facility and a rooftop sundeck with swimming pool and spa

Wayans substantially upsized his residential circumstances in Los Angeles last year with the $5.35 million purchase of a freshly rehabbed, approximately 3,700-square-foot 1940s traditional with a guest or staff apartment atop a detached two-car garage plus a separate pool house in hoity-toity Hancock Park that he bought from five-time Emmy nominated “The Office” writer-producer Gene Stupnitsky.

Listing photos: Douglas Elliman Real Estate