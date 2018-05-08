Craig Gillespie Skates Away From Brentwood Home (EXCLUSIVE)

Australian film and television director Craig Gillespie is asking almost $7 million for his photogenically updated 1930s traditional in a sought-after section of Los Angeles’ Brentwood area. Gillespie, who last year steered bio-drama “I, Tonya,” which earned three Oscar noms, has owned the property since 2003, when he snatched it up for $3 million from Rachel Ashwell, the high priestess of the still popular Shabby Chic decorative movement. Privately positioned at the end of an itty-bitty pin-drop quiet cul-de-sac, the white-shingled and blue-shuttered residence has four bedrooms and 4.5 bathrooms in a mite more than 4,600 square feet of eclectically customized and stylishly bohemian interior space.

The living room features a fireplace, floor-to-ceiling bookshelves and French doors to a covered porch perched above the high-end boutique resort-style backyard. The mostly white and fully up-to-date farmhouse-style eat-in kitchen, with patterned black-and-white floor tiles, opens through French doors to a walled and gated courtyard at the front of the house. Three of the four bedrooms, including the canyon-view master suite, are located on the second floor, along with a family room painted the same shade of vintage denim as the downstairs dining room. Conceived by celebrated landscape architect Jay Griffith, the lushly planted backyard offers a verdant canyon overlook, a graveled dining terrace and a flagstone paved patio with outdoor fireplace, a curtained pavilion and a lagoon-style swimming pool and spa.

Property records indicate that just over a year ago he plunked down close to $1.6 million for a cute-as-a-button, early 1900s Craftsman bungalow less than two blocks from the beach in Venice, Calif., with two bedrooms and one bathroom in an apartment-sized 960 square feet — though it seems unlikely that Gillespie, also an accomplished commercial director, will move his family there full time.

listing photos: Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices