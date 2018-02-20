Correction

The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.
The Studio City compound listed for sale in Variety’s Dirt section is not owned by the Scott Greenstein who heads up Sirius XM. The property was incorrectly identified in the original article posted on Feb. 20.