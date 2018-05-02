You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Christopher Landon Lists Hollywood Hills Hacienda (EXCLUSIVE)

Location:
Los Angeles, Calif.
Price:
$3.299 million
Size:
3,264 square feet, 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms

Horror specialist and Hollywood heir Christopher Landon, son of late actor Michael Landon and writer of the acclaimed 2007 Hitchcockian thriller “Disturbia” along with a number of installments of the “Paranormal Activity” film franchise, has his extensively updated and stylishly appointed hacienda-style home in L.A.’s historic Outpost Estates neighborhood up for sale at a bit less than $3.3 million.

The director of the 2017 slasher film “Happy Death Day” and its upcoming sequel purchased the property, in the foothills above Hollywood, in 2013 for $2.1 million from another Tinseltown scion, style maven Marin Hopper, daughter of Dennis Hopper, and her entrepreneurial husband John Goldstone.

Sequestered behind a picturesquely bougainvillea-draped wooden gate that opens to an expansive, tree-shaded brick courtyard, the four-bedroom and four-bath home, just shy of 3,300 square feet, sits on a high ridge directly above — and well within easy earshot of — the Hollywood Bowl.

Lustrous, dark hardwood floors run from the entrance gallery to a step-down living room anchored by a rough-cut stone fireplace under a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling. A room-wide picture window provides a cinematic southern view across Los Angeles. The dining room features two walls of glass that open to a slender wraparound loggia with cross-canyon views that extend to the Griffith Observatory; it adjoins a freshly renovated kitchen with white marble countertops, polished brass fixtures and top-end stainless steel appliances. A terra cotta-tile-floored family room in what was originally a two-car attached garage features a wet bar trimmed in blue-and-white chevron-pattern Moroccan tiles. French doors just outside the room open to an outdoor fireplace accented by the tiles.

The property is being represented by Robert Grandinetti at Compass.

 

