Christopher Landon Lists Hollywood Hills Hacienda (EXCLUSIVE)

Horror specialist and Hollywood heir Christopher Landon, son of late actor Michael Landon and writer of the acclaimed 2007 Hitchcockian thriller “Disturbia” along with a number of installments of the “Paranormal Activity” film franchise, has his extensively updated and stylishly appointed hacienda-style home in L.A.’s historic Outpost Estates neighborhood up for sale at a bit less than $3.3 million.

The director of the 2017 slasher film “Happy Death Day” and its upcoming sequel purchased the property, in the foothills above Hollywood, in 2013 for $2.1 million from another Tinseltown scion, style maven Marin Hopper, daughter of Dennis Hopper, and her entrepreneurial husband John Goldstone.

Sequestered behind a picturesquely bougainvillea-draped wooden gate that opens to an expansive, tree-shaded brick courtyard, the four-bedroom and four-bath home, just shy of 3,300 square feet, sits on a high ridge directly above — and well within easy earshot of — the Hollywood Bowl.

Lustrous, dark hardwood floors run from the entrance gallery to a step-down living room anchored by a rough-cut stone fireplace under a vaulted, exposed-wood ceiling. A room-wide picture window provides a cinematic southern view across Los Angeles. The dining room features two walls of glass that open to a slender wraparound loggia with cross-canyon views that extend to the Griffith Observatory; it adjoins a freshly renovated kitchen with white marble countertops, polished brass fixtures and top-end stainless steel appliances. A terra cotta-tile-floored family room in what was originally a two-car attached garage features a wet bar trimmed in blue-and-white chevron-pattern Moroccan tiles. French doors just outside the room open to an outdoor fireplace accented by the tiles.

The property is being represented by Robert Grandinetti at Compass.