Christie Brinkley Trades Hamptons Estates for Pricey New York City Rental Penthouse (EXCLUSIVE)

Christie Brinkley celebrated her 64th birthday last month with a big housewarming party in the fully furnished glass-walled duplex penthouse she recently rented in New York City’s Tribeca neighborhood that was last listed at a deep-pocketed rate of $29,500 per month. The approximately 3,000-square-foot penthouse, with three bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms, is entered on the upper level where a sun-flooded, loft-style combination living/dining /kitchen features dark walnut-colored floors, a double-exposure fireplace and two entire walls of steel-trimmed floor-to-ceiling windows and glass doors that open to a wrap-around terrace with panoramic city views to the south and west. There’s a second private terrace of nearly 850-square-feet on the roof and, on the lower floor, two guest bedrooms, a hall bathroom and laundry room are joined by a media lounge just outside the southwest-facing corner master suite that offers floor-to-ceiling windows, a custom-outfitted walk-in closet, a dressing hall with another smaller closet and a spa-style bathroom with double-sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower space.

More Dirt The New York City Apartment of Late Filmmaker Jonathan Demme Sold for $2.4 Million

The lifelong vegetarian, animal rights activist, veteran CoverGirl spokesmodel and three-time Sports Illustrated cover model has for decades made her primary home in the Hamptons where both of her sprawling, multi-acre estates have languished for sale on the open market with sky-high, eight-figure price tags. A grand Greek Revival residence on almost 4.5-acres with more than 325-feet of sandy beach overlooking bustling Sag Harbor that she bought in 2004 for $7.15 million is currently available at $20 million after it first popped up for sale just over a year ago with a too confident asking price of $25 million.

In the middle 1990s, while married to her fourth husband, famously philandering Hamptons architect Peter Cook, the characteristically vivacious entrepreneur, who nowadays hawks wigs and a skin care line for aging skin on the Home Shopping Network, shelled out a total of $2.671 million in three separate transactions for the historic Tower Hill mansion secreted in dense, unspoiled woods about 3.5 miles outside of downtown Sag Harbor. The casually decadent demesne, for sale on and off since at least 2007 at a variety of prices, is now listed at $29.5 million. The almost 21-acre, mostly wooded estate is known as Tower Hill because of the crenelated 50-foot tall observation tower that tops the compound’s photogenically quirky and main residence that dates to the late 1800s with four bedrooms and five bathrooms in about 8,400-square-feet of bohemian luxury. There’s also a four-bedroom and 2.5-bathroom guesthouse, an all-glass greenhouse conservatory and a barn converted to an art studio with additional living space and a heated four-car garage. Park-like grounds offer complete privacy and seclusion amid extensive stone terraces, a pastoral pond and vast rolling lawns picturesquely encircled by mature specimen trees. Just outside the main house an over-sized swimming pool and spa are surrounded by trees and flowering gardens and set a good distance from the main house is a hidden tennis court and viewing pavilion.

listing photos (New York City): Town Residential via Street Easy

listing photos (Sag Harbor): Douglas Elliman Real Estate