Chris Paul Flips Out in The Woodlands Near Houston

It appears prodigiously talented and hugely compensated professional basketball player Chris Paul, traded last year from the L.A. Clippers to the Houston Rockets in exchange for seven — that’s right, seven — players, has come down with a raging case of The Real Estate Fickle. Just six months after he shelled out $6.362 million for an extravagant mansion in an exclusive, guard-gated golf course enclave on the exurban northern outskirts of Houston, Texas, he’s flipped it back on the market at $6.975 million. Built on speculation in 2014 on more than 1.5 landscaped acres that backs up to a manicured fairway of the Jack Nicklaus designed golf course that weaves and winds through the ritzy Carlton Woods enclave in The Woodlands, a master planned community of nearly 60,000 people about 40 miles north of downtown Houston, the semi-Tuscan Spanish/Mediterranean residential behemoth has a total of nine bedrooms and ten full and four half bathrooms in 18,717-square-feet of unapologetically lavish interiors.

A double-gated driveway sweeps across a vast expanse of lawn and circles up under porte-cochère before it tucks around to a secondary motor court with garaging for six cars. Extraordinarily tall, wrought iron accented glass doors set into a windowed archway open to a pretentiously immense combination foyer and formal living room is dressed to impress with theatrical Corinthian columns and a swooping, wrought iron railed sweetheart staircase and bridge that melodramatically traverses the cavernous, double-height space. The formal dining room comfortably seats a dozen or more with a wet bar and climate controlled walk-in wine cellar and a dark-paneled, double-height library has another fireplace and a curvaceous second floor gallery. Less formal but no less sumptuous family quarters include a great room with bookshelf-flanked fireplace and a colossal kitchen arranged around two, marble-topped center islands with a semi-circular breakfast bay and every culinary bell and whistle money can buy.

More Dirt Producer Lati Grobman Buys Brand-New Home in Brentwood (EXCLUSIVE)

Guest and family bedrooms are all amply proportioned and en suite while the main-floor master retreat encompasses a ballroom-sized bedroom and sitting room with fireplace plus two fitted dressing rooms lined with glass fronted wardrobes and a marble-sheathed bathroom with “his” and “her” twin vanities, a garden tub set into a windowed bay and a glass-enclosed shower space. There’s also a notably spacious one-bedroom and one-bathroom guest apartment or staff suite with and an L-shaped open-plan living and dining room and a full kitchen.

The mansion’s indoor recreational and leisure amenities include a professional quality theater, a golf simulation room and a half-court basketball court under an elegant, barrel-vaulted ceiling with an adjoining lounge. A second floor family room opens to a gigantic, partly covered terrace that overlooks the swimming pool and golf course and even more outdoor living space is accommodated in a double-height poolside loggia and a massive lanai with and outdoor kitchen, fireplace and ceiling mounted television.

The six-foot-tall point guard, a two-time Olympic gold medal winner and one of the highest-paid athletes on the planet who Forbes estimated hauled in close to $31 million in 2017, previously owned a 12,000-plus-square-foot mansion in the guard-gated Bel Air Crest community at the western edge of L.A.’s Bel Air community he bought in 2012 from Canadian pop-rocker Avril Lavigne for $8.495 million and sold in September 2017 for $8.7 million. Earlier this year Paul also sold a large if otherwise ordinary five bedroom and six bathroom, vaguely Mediterranean residence in Woodland Hills, Calif., for $1.95 million after buying it about four years earlier for $1.775 million but nonetheless maintains a solid, multi-million real estate foothold in Los Angeles in the form of a 10,464-square-foot, multi-winged Mediterranean villa in the swanky Estates at The Oaks enclave in suburban Calabasas he picked up in late 2015 for $8.995 million.

Listing photos: Beth Wolff Realtors